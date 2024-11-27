Jupiter Green Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 27

27 November 2024

The Company announces the following unaudited estimates as at Valuation 26 November 2024

Total Assets Excluding current year income and expenses £49.194million Including current year income and expenses £49.428million Net asset value per Ordinary share (undiluted) Excluding current year income and expenses 259.25p Including current year income and expenses 260.48p Net asset value per Ordinary share (diluted) Excluding current year income and expenses 259.64p Including current year income and expenses 260.76p

A monthly fact sheet and copies of the company's most recent interim and full annual reports and accounts are available for download from http://www.jupiteram.com/JGC and on request from the email address below.

