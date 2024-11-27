BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 27

Please note that the announcement released to the market on 26th November 2024 contained incorrect figures for both the share capital and treasury shares. Following the settlement of this share buy back on 28th November 2024, the share capital figure will be 98,088,150 and treasury share figure will be 19,840,788. All other information remains unchanged.



BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc ('the Company')

LEI - 5493003R8FJ6I76ZUW55



CORRECTION: Transaction in own shares: purchase of own shares to be held in treasury



The Company announces that it has today purchased 25,000 of its Ordinary Shares at an average price of 545.98 pence per share to be held in treasury.



Following settlement of this purchase on 28 November 2024 the issued share capital of the Company will be 98,088,150 Ordinary Shares, excluding 19,840,788 shares which are held in treasury. Shares held in treasury do not carry any voting rights; 16.82% of the Company's total issued share capital (117,928,938 Ordinary Shares, including treasury shares) will be held in treasury following settlement.



For reporting purposes under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules the market should exclude any shares held in treasury and should use the figure of 98,088,150 following settlement when determining if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company.



