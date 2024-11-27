Anzeige
Mittwoch, 27.11.2024
Die EXPLOSIVSTE Uran-Entdeckung seit Athabasca?
WKN: A3KVXP | ISIN: DK0030494505 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Erneuerbare Energien
Aktienmarkt
Anleihen
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
27.11.2024 11:07 Uhr
European Energy A/S: Updated full-year guidance 2024

Company Announcement 18/2024 (27.11.2024)

European Energy's full-year EBITDA guidance of EUR 230m +/- 20% is contingent on the completion of several energy park divestments before year-end.

While the 2 GW divestment pipeline has been progressing well during the last months, some divestments will be pushed into Q1 2025 due to longer approval processes from merger control authorities or investor approvals.

Consequently, the full-year EBITDA is now expected to realise in the lower end of the previous guidance range, i.e. EUR 184m and with a risk margin of +/- 10%. Regarding profit before tax, 2024 guidance is changed from "growth at a lower rate than EBITDA" to "EUR 100m with a margin of +/- 10% due to the updated and lower expected 2024 EBITDA".

For further information, please contact Investor Relations:

investor.relations@europeanenergy.com

This announcement has been made in accordance with the market abuse regulation (regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 on market abuse).


