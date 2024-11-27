Anzeige
PR Newswire
27.11.2024 12:07 Uhr
137 Leser
Furniture Village revealed the most popular Christmas décor trends for 2024

Finanznachrichten News

Brits are reverting to a classic Christmas in 2024 with 50% more of us searching for vintage Christmas décor

Similarly, there has been a 26% increase in searches for traditional Christmas décor since 2023. Furniture Village reveals why tradition is so popular and 3 other trending styles.

LONDON, Nov. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Furniture Village revealed the most popular Christmas décor trends for 2024. Analysing Google Search data, they have exposed that the vintage Christmas décor is the most searched-for aesthetic this year with 5,400 searches. It's increasingly popular among Brits as search is up by +50% since 2023. 'Traditional Christmas décor' supports this with 2,400 monthly searches on average.

Interior Christmas decor from Furniture Village.

Experts at Furniture Village have revealed the other popular Christmas décor and why these options are all the rage below.

1. Vintage Christmas Décor: 5,400 average monthly searches

Vintage Christmas décor sits at the top of the list with 5,400 monthly searches on average which is a +50% rise since 2023. Made up of deep reds, sparking golds and vibrant greens, as well as jolly Santa caricatures and stockings filled with candy canes, this style brings back the comforting nostalgia of Christmas past.

Traditional Christmas Décor: 2,400 average monthly searches

Similar to the former, traditional Christmas décor, with 2,400 searches, embraces lights, wreaths, and nativity scenes to enact the warmth of a homely Christmas. This is a +26% increase from last year. An expert at Furniture Village confirms, "It's likely that the traditional Christmas décor style resonates with the audience's childhood, giving them a sense of sentimentality,"

2. Scandi Christmas Décor: 2,400 & Nordic Christmas Décor: 1,000 average monthly searches

Many are still looking for a minimalist Christmas feel -Scandi Christmas décor has an average monthly search of 2,400 and Nordic Christmas décor has 1,000. The Furniture Village expert says, "Both the Scandi and Nordic Christmas styles embody a toned-down feel, incorporating natural wood. It uses neutral colours, like white, along with small pops of red, green, and even pastels."

3. Rustic Christmas Décor: 880 average monthly searches

Rustic Christmas décor creates an "effortlessly chic feel to any home," according to Furniture Village's expert. It's comprised of tartan patterns, wooden features, and lots of texture. Think glittery ribbon and wicker ornaments.

All the Christmas décor styles Brits are searching for in 2024:

  1. Vintage Christmas Décor - 5,400
  2. Scandi Christmas Décor - 2,400
  3. Traditional Christmas Décor - 2,400
  4. Nordic Christmas Décor - 1,000
  5. Rustic Christmas Décor - 880
  6. Woodland Christmas Décor - 880
  7. Modern Christmas Décor - 590
  8. Rainbow Christmas Décor - 480
  9. Minimalist Christmas Décor - 390
  10. Winter Christmas Décor - 260
  11. Farmhouse Christmas Décor - 110
  12. Industrial Christmas Décor - 90
  13. Coastal Christmas Décor - 50
  14. Whimsical Christmas Décor - 30
  15. Glam Christmas Décor - 20
  16. Monochromatic Christmas Décor - 10

It's clear that more and more Britons are aiming for a traditional feel in their homes this year. But, that's not to say that décor from years prior, like the minimalist feel of a Nordic/Scandi aesthetic, isn't still popular. Whilst many are looking to the past to freshen up their homes, many are content with using their décor from years before for an effortless 2024 Christmas.

Nicole Barnard
tmwi, acting on behalf of Furniture Village
outreach@tmwi.co.uk
01789 404180

