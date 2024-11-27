Norsk Hydro: Status share buyback program

Please see below information about transactions made under the share buyback program for Norsk Hydro ASA.
Announcement date of the share buyback program: September 11, 2024
End date of the share buyback program: February 28, 2025
Overview of transactions:
|Date
|Aggregated daily volume (number of Shares)
|Weighted average share price per day (NOK)
|Total daily transaction value (NOK)
|20/11/2024
|50 000
|72.13
|3 606 565
|21/11/2024
|50 000
|71.38
|3 569 195
|22/11/2024
|30 000
|71.40
|2 142 039
|25/11/2024
|-
|-
|-
|26/11/2024
|34 730
|71.98
|2 500 022
|Previous Transactions
|9 733 684
|Accumulated to date
|9 898 414
|66.26
|655 855 748
Prior to the share buyback program Norsk Hydro ASA owned a total of 14 082 505 own shares. Following the above listed transactions, Norsk Hydro ASA owns a total of 23 980 919 shares, corresponding to 1.19% of Norsk Hydro ASA's share capital.
Attachment: An overview of all the completed transactions under the program for the dates specified above is attached to this notification and available on www.newsweb.no.
This is information that Norsk Hydro ASA is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
