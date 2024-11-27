Anzeige
Mittwoch, 27.11.2024
Die EXPLOSIVSTE Uran-Entdeckung seit Athabasca?
WKN: 851908 | ISIN: NO0005052605 | Ticker-Symbol: NOH1
Tradegate
27.11.24
11:11 Uhr
6,110 Euro
+0,038
+0,63 %
Branche
Versorger
Aktienmarkt
OBX
EURONEXT-100
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
NORSK HYDRO ASA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NORSK HYDRO ASA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
6,0166,01813:05
6,0186,02013:05
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
27.11.2024 12:11 Uhr
87 Leser
Norsk Hydro: Status share buyback program

Finanznachrichten News

Please see below information about transactions made under the share buyback program for Norsk Hydro ASA.

Announcement date of the share buyback program: September 11, 2024

End date of the share buyback program: February 28, 2025

Overview of transactions:

Date Aggregated daily volume (number of Shares)Weighted average share price per day (NOK)Total daily transaction value (NOK)
20/11/2024 50 000 72.13 3 606 565
21/11/2024 50 000 71.38 3 569 195
22/11/2024 30 000 71.40 2 142 039
25/11/2024 - - -
26/11/2024 34 730 71.98 2 500 022
Previous Transactions 9 733 684
Accumulated to date9 898 414 66.26 655 855 748

Prior to the share buyback program Norsk Hydro ASA owned a total of 14 082 505 own shares. Following the above listed transactions, Norsk Hydro ASA owns a total of 23 980 919 shares, corresponding to 1.19% of Norsk Hydro ASA's share capital.

Attachment: An overview of all the completed transactions under the program for the dates specified above is attached to this notification and available on www.newsweb.no.

Investor contact:

Martine Rambøl Hagen

Head of Investor Relations

+47 91708918

Martine.Rambol.Hagen@hydro.com

This is information that Norsk Hydro ASA is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Attachment

  • 261124_Norsk Hydro_Share Buyback Tracker (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/4ba32ada-bfde-45ce-b340-261dbda230f3)

© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
