BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The British pound weakened against most major currencies in the European session on Wednesday.The pound fell to nearly a 2-month low of 190.75 against the yen, from an early high of 192.41.Against the Swiss franc and the euro, the pound edged down to 1.1119 and 0.8356 from early highs of 1.1143 and 0.8333, respectively.If the pound extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 185.00 against the yen, 1.10 against the franc and 0.84 against the euro.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX