BlackRock Investment Trusts - Net Asset Value(s)

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 27

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK ENERGY AND RESOURCES INCOME TRUST PLC

54930040ALEAVPMMDC31

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust PLC at close of business on 26 November 2024 were:

137.51p Capital only

138.12p Including current year income

Notes:

1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.

3. Following the share buyback of 100,000 Ordinary shares on 25th November 2024, the Company has 121,552,497 Ordinary Shares in issue, excluding 14,033,697 shares held in Treasury.

5. On 13th May 2019 the Company changed its name to Blackrock Energy and Resources Income Trust plc and with effect from 8.00am on 14th May 2019, the Company's ticker changed to BERI(previously BRCI).

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK GREATER EUROPE INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

5493003R8FJ6I76ZUW55

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust PLC at close of business on 26 November 2024 were:

591.04p Capital only

591.19p Including current year income XD

Notes:

1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.

3. Following the share buyback of 25,000 ordinary shares on 26th November 2024, the Company now has 98,088,150 Ordinary Shares in issue excluding 19,840,788 shares which are held in Treasury.

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK WORLD MINING TRUST PLC

LNFFPBEUZJBOSR6PW155

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock World Mining Trust PLC at close of business on 26 November 2024 were:

552.92p Capital only (undiluted)

563.64p Including current year income (undiluted)

Notes:

1. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.

2. Following the share buyback of 102,500 ordinary shares on 18th October 2024, the Company has 191,018,036 Ordinary Shares in issue, excluding 1,993,806 shares which are held in Treasury.

4. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST PLC

5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Throgmorton Trust PLC at close of business on 26 November 2024 were:

661.77p Capital only

676.95p Including current year income

Notes:

1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2. Following the share buyback of 25,000 Ordinary shares on 26th November 2024, the Company has 87,346,864 Ordinary Shares in issue, excluding 15,863,000 shares held in Treasury.

3. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK AMERICAN INCOME TRUST PLC

549300WWOCXSC241W468

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock American Income Trust PLC at close of business on 26 November 2024 were:

230.71p Capital only

230.72p Including current year income XD

Notes:

1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.

3. Following the share buyback of 110,000 ordinary shares on 26th November 2024, the Company has 70,305,325 Ordinary Shares in issue, excluding 30,055,980 shares which are held in Treasury.

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK LATIN AMERICAN INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

UK9OG5Q0CYUDFGRX4151

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust PLC at close of business on 26 November 2024 were:

451.03c per share (US cents) - Capital only

452.51c per share (US cents) - Including current year income

358.98p per share (pence sterling) Capital only

360.16p per share (pence sterling) - Including current year income

Notes:

1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.

3. Following the tender offer of 9,810,979 ordinary shares on 23rd May 2022, the Company has 29,448,641 Ordinary Shares in issue, excluding 2,181,662 shares which are held in Treasury.

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK INCOME AND GROWTH INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

5493003YBY59H9EJLJ16

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust PLC at close of business on 26 November 2024 were:

220.07p Capital only (undiluted)

225.26p Including current year income (undiluted)

Notes:

1. Following the buyback cancellation of 10,000 ordinary shares on 26th November 2024, the Company has 19,632,612 Ordinary Shares in issue, excluding 10,081,532 shares held in Treasury.

2. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis, except for the holding in Patisserie Valerie which has now been written down to nil following confirmation the company has gone into administration.

3. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK SMALLER COMPANIES TRUST PLC

549300MS535KC2WH4082

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust PLC at close of business on 26 November 2024 were:

1,489.06p Capital only and including debt at par value

1,543.16p Capital only and including debt at fair value

1,509.92p Including current year income and debt at par value XD

1,564.03p Including current year income and debt at fair value XD

Notes:

1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2. Following the share buyback of 15,000 Ordinary shares on 16th April 2024, the Company has 47,099,792 Ordinary Shares in issue, excluding 2,893,731 shares held in Treasury.

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK FRONTIERS INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

5493003K5E043LHLO706

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust PLC at close of business on 26 November 2024 were:

203.51c Capital only USD (cents)

161.97p Capital only Sterling (pence)

210.61c Including current year income USD (cents)

167.62p Including current year income Sterling (pence)

Notes:

1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.

3. Following the buyback of 25,000 Ordinary shares on 18th November 2024, the Company has 189,300,748 Ordinary Shares in issue, excluding 52,522,053 shares held in Treasury.