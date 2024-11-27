Anzeige
Finanznachrichten News

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 27

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK SMALLER COMPANIES TRUST PLC
549300MS535KC2WH4082

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust PLC at close of business on 26 November 2024 were:

1,489.06p Capital only and including debt at par value
1,543.16p Capital only and including debt at fair value
1,509.92p Including current year income and debt at par value XD
1,564.03p Including current year income and debt at fair value XD

Notes:

1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2. Following the share buyback of 15,000 Ordinary shares on 16th April 2024, the Company has 47,099,792 Ordinary Shares in issue, excluding 2,893,731 shares held in Treasury.

3. For the latest daily net asset value, previous month end performance statistics, asset allocation and ten largest holdings of the BlackRock managed Investment Trusts; see BLRKINDEX on Reuters or page 8800 on ICB (Topic 3).


© 2024 PR Newswire
