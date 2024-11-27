BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 27

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK FRONTIERS INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

5493003K5E043LHLO706

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust PLC at close of business on 26 November 2024 were:

203.51c Capital only USD (cents)

161.97p Capital only Sterling (pence)

210.61c Including current year income USD (cents)

167.62p Including current year income Sterling (pence)

Notes:

1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.

3. Following the buyback of 25,000 Ordinary shares on 18th November 2024, the Company has 189,300,748 Ordinary Shares in issue, excluding 52,522,053 shares held in Treasury.