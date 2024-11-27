OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Wednesday's pre-market trading (as of 08.15 A.M. ET).In the GreenHWH International Inc. (HWH) is up over 69% at $1.04. Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. (CYCN) is up over 61% at $2.20. Interactive Strength Inc. (TRNR) is up over 60% at $4.41. Infobird Co., Ltd (IFBD) is up over 46% at $2.70. Quantum Corporation (QMCO) is up over 34% at $23.15. Kaixin Holdings (KXIN) is up over 26% at $2.48. Eastman Kodak Company (KODK) is up over 23% at $8.15. Spectral AI, Inc. (MDAI) is up over 22% at $1.78. Ambarella, Inc. (AMBA) is up over 21% at $82.88. TuHURA Biosciences, Inc. (HURA) is up over 13% at $3.96.In the RedPrimega Group Holdings Limited (PGHL) is down over 86% at $14.64. CIMG Inc. (IMG) is down over 26% at $1.18. Symbotic Inc. (SYM) is down over 23% at $28.75. Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CTXR) is down over 17% at $3.42. ZenaTech, Inc. (ZENA) is down over 15% at $8.73. 3D Systems Corporation (DDD) is down over 13% at $2.95. Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL) is down over 11% at $124.77. Workday, Inc. (WDAY) is down over 10% at $241.25. Guess?, Inc. (GES) is down over 9% at $15.71. Simpple Ltd. (SPPL) is down over 9% at $1.06. TOYO Co., Ltd. (TOYO) is down over 7% at $4.99.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX