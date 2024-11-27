WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The jump by U.S. economic activity in the third quarter was unrevised compared to the previous estimate, according to a report released by the Commerce Department on Wednesday.The Commerce Department said gross domestic product surged by 2.8 percent in the third quarter, unchanged versus the 'advance' estimate issued last month.The report said upward revisions to private inventory investment and nonresidential fixed investment were offset by downward revisions to exports and consumer spending.The unrevised increase by GDP in the third quarter still reflects a modest slowdown from the 3.0 percent jump in the second quarter.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX