Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 27.11.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 677 internationalen Medien
Die EXPLOSIVSTE Uran-Entdeckung seit Athabasca?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
27.11.2024 15:11 Uhr
36 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Benevity Accelerates Growth and Innovation

Finanznachrichten News

New product innovations and key executive hires strengthen the company's position as the world's market-leading corporate social responsibility platform

CALGARY, Alberta, Nov. 27, 2024, the market-leading global provider of corporate social responsibility solutions, today announced significant innovation and business advancements to its platform and investment in its executive team across security, product, and marketing.

The only platform offering integrated capabilities across community investment, employee giving, volunteering and employee resource groups (ERGs), Benevity recently launched a number of new enhancements, including unified search opportunities, automation of multiple volunteering tasks and adaptive features for user-generated giving opportunities. These updates make Benevity's Employee Engagement solutions even more intuitive and configurable and enable companies to deliver measurable social and business outcomes.

The company set a new standard for social impact reporting with the launch ofBenevity Impact Reportsfor employee giving and volunteering. These groundbreaking products enable Benevity's nearly 900 purpose-driven clients to demonstrate holistic, data-driven outcomes from their corporate social responsibility (CSR) programs. The in-depth reports translate employee giving and volunteering data into tangible societal impact, allowing companies to show employees and other stakeholders the real difference their contributions are making in driving global change.

Benevity's Challenges, a next-generation social impact solution, enables CSR leaders to run gamified activities that encourage employees to take small sustainability actions that drive big impacts - within their company and across their communities. As new generations increasingly seek purpose-driven work and flexible ways to give back, Challenges boost engagement in social impact programs and create lasting habits to increase employee participation in giving and volunteering.

"Our continued focus on innovation and delivering cutting-edge products and solutions is fundamentally reshaping how companies drive and measure their social impact with their employees, communities, customers and nonprofit partners," said Christopher Maloof, Benevity's Chief Executive Officer.

To continue accelerating its innovation strategy and addressing the evolving needs of the industry, Benevity announced the appointment of Candace Worley as Chief Product Officer. Candace will advance Benevity's global product vision and drive transformative solutions to change how companies create, measure and scale their social impact. Candace brings over 25 years of transformative enterprise strategy and product management experience at leading tech companies and has played a pivotal role in launching a number of revolutionary products and solutions.

Benevity also announced the appointment of Cristine Kao as Chief Marketing Officer. Cristine, who has a track record over two decades of scaling growth, building high-performing teams and driving purpose-led strategies across technology and mission-driven sectors, will lead the company's marketing efforts, focusing on deepening client relationships, expanding Benevity's brand reach and further aligning marketing strategies with the company's mission to power positive change.

Reinforcing its commitment to making security a central focus at every digital touchpoint for our team and clients, Benevity has also announced James Carder as Chief Information & Security Officer to strengthen its digital security infrastructure. A veteran with 27 years of experience in cybersecurity, IT, and software and service delivery, James brings leadership experience from major tech companies and institutions, including Fortune 1000 companies and U.S. government agencies. In his role overseeing Security, Data Privacy, and IT, Carder will enhance Benevity's resilient, trusted platform, which serves over 2 million nonprofits globally.

The new executive hires and Benevity's ongoing product innovations strengthen the company's leadership in driving impact platform solutions.

"Candace, James and Cristine bring exceptional experience in scaling global technology organizations and will help drive our next wave of innovation," said Christopher. "Their leadership will be instrumental as we continue to advance our technology ecosystem, expand our market leadership and realize our mission to empower companies and their people to make a positive, lasting difference in the world."

For more information on Benevity, please visit https://benevity.com.

About Benevity
Benevity, a certified B Corporation, is the market-leading provider of corporate social responsibility.


© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Nach Nvidia: 5 KI-Revolutionäre aus der zweiten Reihe!
Künstliche Intelligenz hat spätestens nach dem Raketenstart von Chat GPT das Leben aller verändert. Doch der Superzyklus steht nach Meinungen von Experten erst am Anfang. Während Aktien wie Nvidia von der ersten Aufwärtsentwicklung stark profitieren konnten, versprechen aussichtsreiche Player aus der

zweiten Reihe noch enormes Aufwärtspotenzial.

Im kostenlosen, exklusiven Spezialreport präsentieren wir ihnen 5 innovative KI-Unternehmen, die bahnbrechende Entwicklungen in diesem Sektor prägen könnten.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?
Trotz der jüngsten Erfolge steht die Entwicklung der künstlichen Intelligenz noch am Beginn eines neuen Superzyklus. Experten gehen davon aus, dass der Sektor bis 2032 global auf 1,3 Billionen US-Dollar explodieren wird, wobei ein großer Teil auf Hardware und Infrastruktur entfallen wird.

Nutzen Sie die Chance!
Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 5 KI-Aktien das größte Potenzial zur Vervielfachung besitzen. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen die aussichtsreichsten Investments im KI-Sektor.
Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.