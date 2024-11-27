Benevity Accelerates Growth and Innovation

New product innovations and key executive hires strengthen the company's position as the world's market-leading corporate social responsibility platform

CALGARY, Alberta, Nov. 27, 2024, the market-leading global provider of corporate social responsibility solutions, today announced significant innovation and business advancements to its platform and investment in its executive team across security, product, and marketing.

The only platform offering integrated capabilities across community investment, employee giving, volunteering and employee resource groups (ERGs), Benevity recently launched a number of new enhancements, including unified search opportunities, automation of multiple volunteering tasks and adaptive features for user-generated giving opportunities. These updates make Benevity's Employee Engagement solutions even more intuitive and configurable and enable companies to deliver measurable social and business outcomes.

The company set a new standard for social impact reporting with the launch ofBenevity Impact Reportsfor employee giving and volunteering. These groundbreaking products enable Benevity's nearly 900 purpose-driven clients to demonstrate holistic, data-driven outcomes from their corporate social responsibility (CSR) programs. The in-depth reports translate employee giving and volunteering data into tangible societal impact, allowing companies to show employees and other stakeholders the real difference their contributions are making in driving global change.

Benevity's Challenges, a next-generation social impact solution, enables CSR leaders to run gamified activities that encourage employees to take small sustainability actions that drive big impacts - within their company and across their communities. As new generations increasingly seek purpose-driven work and flexible ways to give back, Challenges boost engagement in social impact programs and create lasting habits to increase employee participation in giving and volunteering.

"Our continued focus on innovation and delivering cutting-edge products and solutions is fundamentally reshaping how companies drive and measure their social impact with their employees, communities, customers and nonprofit partners," said Christopher Maloof, Benevity's Chief Executive Officer.

To continue accelerating its innovation strategy and addressing the evolving needs of the industry, Benevity announced the appointment of Candace Worley as Chief Product Officer. Candace will advance Benevity's global product vision and drive transformative solutions to change how companies create, measure and scale their social impact. Candace brings over 25 years of transformative enterprise strategy and product management experience at leading tech companies and has played a pivotal role in launching a number of revolutionary products and solutions.

Benevity also announced the appointment of Cristine Kao as Chief Marketing Officer. Cristine, who has a track record over two decades of scaling growth, building high-performing teams and driving purpose-led strategies across technology and mission-driven sectors, will lead the company's marketing efforts, focusing on deepening client relationships, expanding Benevity's brand reach and further aligning marketing strategies with the company's mission to power positive change.

Reinforcing its commitment to making security a central focus at every digital touchpoint for our team and clients, Benevity has also announced James Carder as Chief Information & Security Officer to strengthen its digital security infrastructure. A veteran with 27 years of experience in cybersecurity, IT, and software and service delivery, James brings leadership experience from major tech companies and institutions, including Fortune 1000 companies and U.S. government agencies. In his role overseeing Security, Data Privacy, and IT, Carder will enhance Benevity's resilient, trusted platform, which serves over 2 million nonprofits globally.

The new executive hires and Benevity's ongoing product innovations strengthen the company's leadership in driving impact platform solutions.

"Candace, James and Cristine bring exceptional experience in scaling global technology organizations and will help drive our next wave of innovation," said Christopher. "Their leadership will be instrumental as we continue to advance our technology ecosystem, expand our market leadership and realize our mission to empower companies and their people to make a positive, lasting difference in the world."

For more information on Benevity, please visit https://benevity.com.

About Benevity

Benevity, a certified B Corporation, is the market-leading provider of corporate social responsibility.