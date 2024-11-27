Anzeige
PR Newswire
27.11.2024 15:19 Uhr
Phoebe Peng Appointed Managing Director of Crypto Content Creator Campus

Finanznachrichten News

DUBAI, UAE, Nov. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Crypto Content Creator Campus (CCCC), a groundbreaking event shaping the future of the crypto content creator economy, is proud to announce the appointment of Phoebe Peng as its Managing Director. This strategic move follows the successful inaugural CCCC event held in Dubai from November 8th to 10th, 2024. Peng's appointment signals an exciting new chapter for CCCC as it aims to redefine the standards for crypto education, challenge conventional narratives, and amplify diverse and credible voices within the community.

CCCC Logo

Phoebe brings unique experience from her roles at Moledao, the Blockchain for Good Alliance, and Bybit, where she excelled in delivering decisive execution and innovative thinking in dynamic, fast-paced environments. As a goal-oriented leader from the new generation of crypto professionals, Phoebe combines forward-thinking innovation with a deep passion for community building in the Web3 space.

In her new role, Phoebe will spearhead CCCC's ambitious growth strategy, positioning the Campus as a pivotal force in driving thoughtful, responsible, and impactful content creation within the industry. Her responsibilities will encompass cultivating strong relationships with key stakeholders, optimizing resource allocation, mitigating potential risks, forging strategic partnerships, and developing comprehensive strategic plans.

"I am honored to have completed CCCC 2024 with Bybit's support and trust. The CCCC will become a flagship event for crypto content creators, and I am excited to be taking it to new heights in the coming years," said Phoebe Peng, Managing Director of the CCCC.

Founded in 2024, the CCCC is the first mega event of its kind to put the spotlight on the creative side of crypto content generation through panels, workshops, and networking opportunities. By amplifying responsible and thoughtful voices for the long-term prospect of the sector, the event attracted over 200 creators and renowned speakers, including Randi Zuckerberg, Founder & CEO of Zuckerberg Media and HUG; Zach King, Filmmaker & Content Creator; Nick Tran, former Head of Global Marketing at TikTok; Katie Penn, former Global Head of Marketing at X, among others. The 2025 edition of CCCC will be held in Lisbon, Portugal.

About Crypto Content Creator Campus (CCCC)

We are a team of industry experts and visionaries committed to shaping the future of content creation within the Web3 and crypto sphere. Driven by a shared passion for creating a high-value community, we've curated a campus that promises an experience unlike any other.

For more details about CCCC, please visit: https://www.cccc.buzz/
For inquiries, please contact: hello@cccc.buzz

Instagram | X

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2528673/Main_Lockup_NEON_ZEST_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/phoebe-peng-appointed-managing-director-of-crypto-content-creator-campus-302317527.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
