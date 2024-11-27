CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - World market spotlight has turned on the PCE-based inflation readings due from the U.S. on Wednesday. The annual PCE Price index is seen at 2.3 percent, higher than 2.1 percent in the previous month whereas the core component is seen rising to 2.8 percent from 2.7 percent in the previous month.Despite the recent FOMC minutes not revealing a clear path on rate cuts, Fed rate cut expectations remain strong. The CME FedWatch tool is now showing the likelihood of a quarter-point Fed rate cut in December at 63 percent and the probability of a pause at 37 percent.Wall Street Futures are directionless. European benchmarks are trading in the red amidst political uncertainty in France and German consumer morale falling to a 7-month low. Asian benchmarks closed on a mostly positive note.The Dollar Index retreated. Bond yields eased across regions. Crude oil prices gained amidst the decline in crude oil inventories in the U.S. Dollar's weakness lifted gold prices. Cryptocurrencies rebounded.Here is a snapshot of the major world markets at this hour.Stock Indexes:DJIA (US30) at 44,884.00, up 0.05% S&P 500 (US500) at 6,015.00, down 0.11% Germany's DAX at 19,228.25, down 0.40% U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 8,241.63, down 0.21% France's CAC 40 at 7,124.35, down 0.98% Euro Stoxx 50 at 4,724.85, down 0.78% Japan's Nikkei 225 at 38,111.50, down 0.78% Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 8,406.70, up 0.57% China's Shanghai Composite at 3,309.78, up 1.53% Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 19,603.13, up 2.32%Currencies:EUR/USD at 1.0556, up 0.67% GBP/USD at 1.2652, up 0.67% USD/JPY at 151.31, down 1.17% AUD/USD at 0.6493, up 0.32% USD/CAD at 1.4046, down 0.04% Dollar Index at 106.28, down 0.68%Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:U.S. at 4.256%, down 1.14% Germany at 2.1645%, down 1.57% France at 3.017%, down 0.26% U.K. at 4.3400%, down 0.32% Japan at 1.056%, down 1.40%Commodities:Brent Oil Futures (Feb) at $72.64, up 0.44%. Crude Oil WTI Futures (Jan) at $69.11, up 0.49%. Gold Futures (Feb) at $2,676.26, up 1.13%.Cryptocurrencies:Bitcoin at $93,788.93, up 1.43% Ethereum at $3,480.64, up 4.98% Solana at $235.94, up 3.65% BNB at $624.89, up 1.04% XRP (XRP) at $1.43, up 6.11%Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX