Meticulous Market Research Pvt. Ltd.: Sport Nutrition Market to Reach $82.35 Billion by 2031 - Exclusive Report by Meticulous Research

REDDING, Calif., Nov. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new market research report titled, 'Sports Nutrition Market Size, Share, Forecast, & Trends Analysis by Type (Sport Supplement {Protein Supplement, Vitamins}, Drinks, Food), Formulation (Powder, Liquid), End User (Athletes), Distribution Channel (Off-trade, On-trade)-Global Forecast to 2031,'

The sport nutrition market is expected to reach $82.35 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 8.3% from 2024 to 2031.

The growth of this market is driven by the increasing number of product launches, the increasing number of fitness enthusiasts, the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, and increasing health expenditures. However, the high cost of sports nutrition products and regulatory complexities restrain this market's growth.

Additionally, the rising demand for plant-based nutrition products, growing promotional activities by fitness influencers, and the proliferation of online retail platforms are expected to create significant growth opportunities for market players. Moreover, increasing awareness of health and wellness, along with the growing adoption of clean-label products, are prominent trends in the sports nutrition market.

Download FREE PDF Brochure Of Sports Nutrition Market - https://www.meticulousresearch.com/download-sample-report/cp_id=6023

Key Players:

Some of the major players profiled in this report are Nestlé S.A (Switzerland), Iovate Health Sciences International Inc. (Canada), MusclePharm (U.S.), Abbott Laboratories Inc. (U.S.), GNC Holdings, LLC (U.S.), The Coca-Cola Company (U.S.), Arla Foods Ingredients Group P/S (Denmark), Glanbia PLC (Ireland), Clif Bar & Company (U.S.), PepsiCo Inc. (U.S.), Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. (Japan), Post Holdings, Inc. (U.S.), Cardiff Sports Nutrition (U.K.), Quest Nutrition (U.S.), BioTech USA Kft. (U.S.), and Ultimate Nutrition Inc. (U.S.).

The global sport nutrition market is segmented by type (Sports Supplements {Protein Supplements [Conventional Protein and Plant-based Protein], Vitamins, Minerals {Calcium, Iron, Potassium, Magnesium, and Zinc}, Amino Acids {BCAA, Creatine, Arginine, Glutamine, and Other Amino Acids}, Probiotics, Omega -3 Fatty Acids, Carbohydrates {Maltodextrin, Dextrose, Waxy Maize, and Karbolyn}, Detox Supplements, Electrolytes, and Other Sport Supplements}, Sports Drinks {Isotonic, Hypotonic, and Hypertonic}, Sports Foods {Protein Bars, Energy Bars, and Other Sports Food, Meal Replacement Products, and Weight Loss Product), formulation (Tablets, Capsules, Powder, Softgels, Liquid, and others); end use (Athletes, Bodybuilders, Recreational Users, and Lifestyle Users); distribution channel (Off-trade { Supermarkets & Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, E-commerce, Specialty Stores, and Other Distribution Channels} and On-trade {Food Service, Vending, and Others); and geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa). This study also evaluates industry competitors and analyzes the regional and country-level markets.

Sport Nutrition Industry Overview: Latest Developments from Key Industry Players

In March 2024, Rawvelo Limited (U.K.) expanded its presence in Australia by establishing new distribution channels, including a partnership with Aid Station Pty Ltd, a local sports nutrition store, to facilitate localized distribution.

In February 2024, Herbalife Ltd. (U.S.) launched the Herbalife GLP-1 Nutrition Companion, a new range of food and supplement products tailored to support the nutritional needs of individuals using GLP-1 and other weight-loss medications.

In May 2023, Pure Nutrition (India) launched a new sports nutrition range that includes whey blend, mass gainer, creatine, BCAA, pre-workout, and EAA powders.

In July 2023, Myprotein (U.K.), an online sports nutrition brand, launched three new products aimed at Indian consumers, focusing on the Clear Whey, Pre-workout, and Keventers verticals.

Get Insightful Data On Regions, Market Segments, Customer Landscape, And Top Companies (Charts, Tables, Figures And More) -https://www.meticulousresearch.com/request-sample-report/cp_id=6023

Key Findings in the Sport Nutrition Market Study:

By type, the weight loss product segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period of 2024-2031. This segment's growth is driven by factors such as increased consumer awareness of weight management, the rising prevalence of obesity, and the growing demand for supplements that enhance metabolism and promote fat burning. Additionally, the increasing popularity of fitness regimens and active lifestyles, along with the growth of online shopping platforms, are expected to further support the segment's growth during the forecast period.

By formulation, in 2024, the powder segment is expected to account for the largest share of sport nutrition market. This segment's large market share is driven by factors such as extended shelf life, consistency of ingredients, and ease of handling and consumption. Furthermore, powder formulations, particularly protein powders, are becoming increasingly popular among consumers looking to enhance their bodies and build muscle as part of their personalized nutrition plans. Powders offer the flexibility to adjust serving sizes and can be combined with other ingredients to create shakes and concentrated nutritional sources that boost energy levels and optimize nutrient delivery.

Have Specific Research Needs? Request a Customized Research Report -https://www.meticulousresearch.com/request-customization/cp_id=6023

By end user, the lifestyle users segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period of 2024-2031. This segment's growth is driven by factors such as the increasing consumer base focused on maintaining an active and balanced lifestyle, growing health & wellness trends, and increasing awareness of the importance of nutrition for overall well-being. Furthermore, social media and fitness influencers are promoting sports nutrition products tailored to lifestyle users, particularly in developing countries, which is driving product awareness. As sports nutrition products offer more targeted and functional benefits that align with consumers' increasingly active lifestyles, they are gaining popularity among lifestyle users over more general nutritional products. This trend is expected to further fuel the market's growth throughout the forecast period.

By distribution channel, the on-trade segment is anticipated to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period of 2024-2031. This segment's growth is primarily driven by the increasing number of gyms, fitness centers, and health clubs offering sports nutrition products directly to consumers. Additionally, the rise in on-premise consumption, including health-focused cafes, sports bars, and wellness centers, is boosting demand for sports nutrition products in these settings.

Among the regions studied in this report, Asia-Pacific is poised to record the highest CAGR of 9.2% during the forecast period of 2024-2031. The growth of this regional market is driven by several factors, including changing lifestyles due to urbanization, increasing consumer spending on wellness and health products, and rising awareness of the benefits of dietary supplements. Additionally, the increasing number of gyms and fitness centers and the growing popularity of sports drinks, particularly among the younger population in the region, reflects a shift in consumer priorities towards healthier, more active lifestyles. The expansion of key market players' operations in Asia-Pacific, coupled with the rapid growth of e-commerce and online retail platforms, is expected to further drive the market's growth in the region.

IMMEDIATE DELIVERY AVAILABLE | BUY THIS RESEARCH REPORT (Insights, Charts, Tables, Figures and More) - https://www.meticulousresearch.com/Checkout/49612978

Scope of the Report:

Sport Nutrition Market Assessment-by Type

Sports Supplements

Protein Supplements

Conventional Protein

Whey Protein



Whey Protein Isolate





Whey Protein Concentrate





Whey Protein Hydrolysate



Egg Protein



Other Conventional Protein

Plant-based Protein

Pea Protein



Soy Protein



Rice Protein



Hemp Protein



Quinoa Protein



Other Plant-based Protein

Vitamins

Minerals

Calcium

Iron

Potassium

Magnesium

Zinc

Amino Acids

BCAA

Creatine

Arginine

Glutamine

Other Amino Acids

Probiotics

Omega -3 Fatty Acids

Carbohydrates

Maltodextrin

Dextrose

Waxy Maize

Karbolyn

Detox Supplements

Electrolytes

Other Sport Supplements

Sports Drinks

Isotonic

Hypotonic

Hypertonic

Sports Foods

Protein Bars

Energy Bars

Other Sports Food

Meal Replacement Products

Weight Loss Product

Sport Nutrition Market Assessment-by Formulation

Tablets

Capsules

Powder

Softgels

Liquid

Others

Sport Nutrition Market, by End User

Athletes

Bodybuilders

Recreational Users

Lifestyle Users

Sport Nutrition Market Assessment-by Distribution Channel

Business-to-Business Channel (B2B)

Business-to-Consumer Channel (B2C)

Offline

Online

Sport Nutrition Market Assessment-by Geography

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

U.K.



Germany



France



Spain



Italy



Netherlands



Belgium



Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China



Japan



India



Australia



South Korea



Singapore



Indonesia



Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Argentina



Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia



South Africa



UAE



Rest of Middle East & Africa

Related Reports:

Human Nutrition Market by Type (Vitamins, Proteins, Minerals, Fatty Acids, Carbohydrates), Application (Functional Food, Functional Beverages, Dietary Supplements), Population (Geriatric, Pediatric, Maternal) and Geography - Global Forecast to 2030 - https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/human-nutrition-market-5046

Plant-Based Protein Supplements Market by Type (Soy Protein, Rice Protein), Form (Powder, RTD), Application (Sports Nutrition, Additional Nutrition), and Distribution Channel (Hypermarket/Supermarket, E-Commerce, Pharmacies) - Global Forecast To 2027 - https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/plant-based-protein-supplements-market-5143

Vegan Protein Powder Market by Type (Soy Protein, Rice Protein), Application (Sports Nutrition, Additional Nutrition), and Distribution Channel (Hypermarket/Supermarket, E-Commerce, Pharmacies) - Global Forecast to 2029 - https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/vegan-protein-powder-market-5290

Vitamin and Mineral Premixes Market by Type (Vitamin, Mineral), Form (Liquid), Application (Nutritional & Health Supplements {Clinical Nutrition}, Food & Beverages {Beverages, Dairy Products}, Pharmaceuticals) and Geography - Global Forecast to 2029 - https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/vitamin-and-mineral-premixes-market-5369

Postbiotics Market by Type (Bacteria, Yeast), Form (Liquid, Dry), (Application (Food & Beverages, Nutritional Supplements), Sales Channel (Offline, Online), and Geography - Global Forecast to 2029 - https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/postbiotics-market-5380

Probiotics Market Size, Share, Forecast, & Trends Analysis by Strain (Bacillus), Product Type (Dairy {Yogurt}, Baked Food}, Animal Feed), Form (Liquid), Sales Channel (Super Markets), End User (Human {Adults, Senior}, Animal) - Global Forecast to 2031 - https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/probiotics-market-5113

Functional Ingredients Market by Type (Vitamins, Proteins and Amino Acid, Probiotics), Source (Natural), and Application (Food and Beverage [Dairy Products, Bakery & Confectionery, Energy Drinks], Pharmaceuticals, Animal Nutrition) - Global Forecast to 2030 - https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/functional-ingredients-market-5645

Dairy Ingredients Market Size, Share, Forecast, & Trends Analysis by Source (Milk, Whey), Type (Milk Powder, Whey Protein, Milk Protein, Lactose, Buttermilk Powder, Whey Permeate), Application (Food {Dairy Products}, Beverages) - Global Forecast to 2031- https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/dairy-ingredients-market-4994

Sports Nutrition Market Research Summary

Particulars Details Number of Pages 200 Format PDF Forecast Period 2024-2031 Base Year 2024 CAGR (Value) 8.3 % Market Size (Value) USD 82.35 Billion by 2031 Segments Covered By Type Sports Supplements

Protein Supplements



Conventional Protein





Whey Protein (Whey Protein Isolate, Whey Protein Concentrate, Whey Protein Hydrolysate)







Egg Protein







Other Conventional Protein





Plant-based Protein





Pea Protein







Soy Protein







Rice Protein







Hemp Protein







Quinoa Protein







Other Plant-based Protein



Vitamins



Minerals





Calcium





Iron





Potassium





Magnesium





Zinc



Amino Acids



BCAA





Creatine





Arginine





Glutamine





Other Amino Acids



Probiotics



Omega-3 Fatty Acids





Carbohydrates





Maltodextrin





Dextrose





Waxy Maize





Karbolyn



Detox Supplements



Electrolytes



Other Sport Supplements

Sports Drinks

Isotonic



Hypotonic



Hypertonic

Sports Foods

Protein Bars



Energy Bars



Other Sports Food

Meal Replacement Products

Weight Loss Product By Formulation Tablets

Capsules

Powder

Softgels

Liquid

Others By End User Athletes

Bodybuilders

Recreational Users

Lifestyle Users By Distribution Channel Off-trade

Supermarkets & Hypermarkets



Convenience Stores



E-commerce



Specialty Stores



Other Distribution Channels

On-trade

Food Service



Vending



Others Countries Covered North America (U.S., Canada), Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Belgium, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, Singapore, Indonesia, and Rest of Asia-Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, and Rest of Latin America), and the Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa, UAE, and Rest of Middle East & Africa) Key Companies Nestlé S.A (Switzerland), Iovate Health Sciences International Inc. (Canada), MusclePharm (U.S.), Abbott Laboratories Inc. (U.S.), GNC Holdings, LLC (U.S.), The Coca-Cola Company (U.S.), Arla Foods Ingredients Group P/S (Denmark), Glanbia PLC (Ireland), Clif Bar & Company (U.S.), PepsiCo Inc. (U.S.), Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. (Japan), Post Holdings, Inc. (U.S.), Cardiff Sports Nutrition (U.K.), Quest Nutrition (U.S.), BioTech USA Kft. (U.S.), and Ultimate Nutrition Inc. (U.S.)

Contact:

Meticulous Market Research Pvt.Ltd.

1267 Willis St, Ste 200 Redding,

California, 96001, U.S.

USA: +1-646-781-8004

Europe: +44-203-868-8738

APAC: +91 744-7780008

Email- sales@meticulousresearch.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/

Connect with us on LinkedIn- https://www.linkedin.com/company/meticulous-research

Meticulousblog.org | Top Market Research Reports Blog - https://meticulousblog.org/

Content Source: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/pressrelease/1256/sports-nutrition-market

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2568623/Sports_Nutrition_Market.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1757980/Meticulous_Research_Logo_1.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/sport-nutrition-market-to-reach-82-35-billion-by-2031---exclusive-report-by-meticulous-research-302317502.html