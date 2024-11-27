HERZOGENAURACH (dpa-AFX) - Puma SE (PUMSY.PK), Wednesday announced that the company has signed a long-term agreement with the Portuguese Football Federation.
As per the partnership terms, the company will equip all male, female and youth teams as well as the federation's futsal, beach football and E-Sports teams from 2025.
Currently, Puma's stock is trading at 44.26 euros, down 1.64 percent on the XETRA.
Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
© 2024 AFX News