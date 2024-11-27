HERZOGENAURACH (dpa-AFX) - Puma SE (PUMSY.PK), Wednesday announced that the company has signed a long-term agreement with the Portuguese Football Federation.As per the partnership terms, the company will equip all male, female and youth teams as well as the federation's futsal, beach football and E-Sports teams from 2025.Currently, Puma's stock is trading at 44.26 euros, down 1.64 percent on the XETRA.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX