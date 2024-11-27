Anzeige
GlobeNewswire
27.11.2024 17:23 Uhr
NASDAQ Iceland hf.: Veðskuld III hs. - Bonds (VEDS3 17 01) admitted to trading on November 28, 2024.

Finanznachrichten News
Issuer Information                             
1  Issuer:                           Veðskuld III  
                                 hs.      
2  Org. no:                           VEDS3 17 01  
3  LEI                             254900F8RGE0D4F
                                 HET53     
                                        
  Issue Information                              
4  Symbol (Ticker)                       VEDS3 17 01  
5  ISIN code                          IS0000029031  
6  CFI code                           DBFUGR     
7  FISN númer                          VEDSKULDIII/3.5
                                 BD 20600915  
8  Bonds/bills:                         Bond      
9  Total issued amount                     6.195.722.129 
10 Total amount previously issued                0       
11 Amount issued at this time                  6.195.722.129 
12 Denomination in CSD                     ISK 1     
13 Listed on Nasdaq Stock Exchange               Yes      
                                        
  Amortization - Cash Flow                          
14 Amortization type                      Other     
15 Amortization type, if other                 See Prospectus 
16 Currency                           ISK      
17 Currency, if other                      -       
18 Issue date                          13.9.2017   
19 First ordinary installment date               15.9.2060   
20 Total number of installments                 1       
21 Installment frequency                    One payment on 
                                 maturity date 
22 Maturity date                        15.9.2060   
23 Interest rate                        3,50%     
24 Floating interest rate, if applicable                    
25 Floating interest rate, if other                      
26 Premium                                   
27 Simple/compound interest                   Simple Interest
28 Simple/compound, if other                  -       
29 Day count convention                     30E/360    
30 Day count convention, if other                -       
31 Interest from date                      13.9.2017   
32 First ordinary coupon date                  15.09.2017   
33 Coupon frequency                       4       
34 Total number of coupon payments               573      
35 If irregular cash flow, then how               N/A      
36 Dirty price / clean price                  Án áfallinna  
                                 vaxta     
37 Clean price quote                      N/A      
38 If payment date is a bank holiday, does payment include   No       
   accrued interest for days missing until next business day?         
                                        
                                        
                                        
  Indexing                                  
39 Indexed                           Yes      
40 Name of index                        CPI      
41 Daily index or monthly index                 Daily Index  
42 Daily index or monthly index, if other            -       
43 Base index value                       444,0     
44 Index base date                       1.8.2017    
                                        
  Other Information                              
45 Call option                         No       
46 Put option                          No       
47 Convertible                         No       
48 Credit rating (rating agency, date)             Nei      
49 Additional information                           
                                        
                                        
  Admission to Trading                            
50 Registered at CSD                      Yes      
51 Securities depository                    Nasdaq     
                                 verðbréfamiðst
                                 öð       
52 Date of Application for Admission to Trading         25.11.2024   
53 Date of Approval of Application for Admission to Trading   27.11.2024   
54 Date of admission to trading                 28.11.2024   
55 Order book ID                        VEDS3_17_01  
56 Instrument subtype                      BOND - Bonds  
57 Market                            Iceland Cash  
                                 Bond Trading 
58 List population name                     ICE_CORPORATE_B
                                 ONDS      
59 Static volatility guards                   Yes      
60 Dynamic volatility guards                  No       
61 MiFIR identifier                       BOND - Bonds  
62 Bond type                          CRPB -     
                                 Corporate Bond
