NASDAQ Iceland hf.: Veðskuld III hs. - Bonds (VEDS3 17 01) admitted to trading on November 28, 2024.

Issuer Information 1 Issuer: Veðskuld III hs. 2 Org. no: VEDS3 17 01 3 LEI 254900F8RGE0D4F HET53 Issue Information 4 Symbol (Ticker) VEDS3 17 01 5 ISIN code IS0000029031 6 CFI code DBFUGR 7 FISN númer VEDSKULDIII/3.5 BD 20600915 8 Bonds/bills: Bond 9 Total issued amount 6.195.722.129 10 Total amount previously issued 0 11 Amount issued at this time 6.195.722.129 12 Denomination in CSD ISK 1 13 Listed on Nasdaq Stock Exchange Yes Amortization - Cash Flow 14 Amortization type Other 15 Amortization type, if other See Prospectus 16 Currency ISK 17 Currency, if other - 18 Issue date 13.9.2017 19 First ordinary installment date 15.9.2060 20 Total number of installments 1 21 Installment frequency One payment on maturity date 22 Maturity date 15.9.2060 23 Interest rate 3,50% 24 Floating interest rate, if applicable 25 Floating interest rate, if other 26 Premium 27 Simple/compound interest Simple Interest 28 Simple/compound, if other - 29 Day count convention 30E/360 30 Day count convention, if other - 31 Interest from date 13.9.2017 32 First ordinary coupon date 15.09.2017 33 Coupon frequency 4 34 Total number of coupon payments 573 35 If irregular cash flow, then how N/A 36 Dirty price / clean price Án áfallinna vaxta 37 Clean price quote N/A 38 If payment date is a bank holiday, does payment include No accrued interest for days missing until next business day? Indexing 39 Indexed Yes 40 Name of index CPI 41 Daily index or monthly index Daily Index 42 Daily index or monthly index, if other - 43 Base index value 444,0 44 Index base date 1.8.2017 Other Information 45 Call option No 46 Put option No 47 Convertible No 48 Credit rating (rating agency, date) Nei 49 Additional information Admission to Trading 50 Registered at CSD Yes 51 Securities depository Nasdaq verðbréfamiðst öð 52 Date of Application for Admission to Trading 25.11.2024 53 Date of Approval of Application for Admission to Trading 27.11.2024 54 Date of admission to trading 28.11.2024 55 Order book ID VEDS3_17_01 56 Instrument subtype BOND - Bonds 57 Market Iceland Cash Bond Trading 58 List population name ICE_CORPORATE_B ONDS 59 Static volatility guards Yes 60 Dynamic volatility guards No 61 MiFIR identifier BOND - Bonds 62 Bond type CRPB - Corporate Bond