Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)
LONDON, United Kingdom, November 27
[27.11.24]
TABULA ICAV
Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
27.11.24
IE000LZC9NM0
8,436,943.00
USD
360,000
62,716,102.47
7.4335
Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
27.11.24
IE000DOZYQJ7
3,644,612.00
EUR
140,000
21,632,004.58
5.9353
Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
27.11.24
IE000GETKIK8
267,123.00
GBP
0
2,660,197.19
9.9587
Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF (USD)
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
27.11.24
IE000XIITCN5
612,758.00
GBP
25,000
5,040,758.60
8.2263