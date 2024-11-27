Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, November 27
27 November 2024
Rightmove plc
Share buy-back programme
Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares
Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 110,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 634.651p. The highest price paid per share was 637.400p and the lowest price paid per share was 627.200p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.
The number of shares purchased represented 0.0140% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.
Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 521,952,089 ordinary shares.
The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 785,802,003. Rightmove holds 11,299,988 shares in treasury.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.
Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary
CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk
Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions
Number of shares
Transaction price
Time of transaction
Quantity
Price
Execution Time
121
636.600
16:07:42
980
636.600
16:07:42
963
636.400
16:06:56
1010
636.200
16:05:07
179
635.600
16:04:03
122
635.400
16:03:12
800
635.400
16:03:12
26
635.400
16:03:12
255
635.800
15:58:59
327
635.800
15:57:37
550
635.800
15:57:37
592
635.600
15:55:41
401
635.600
15:55:41
1096
635.600
15:55:17
938
635.400
15:49:49
1026
635.000
15:45:31
81
635.000
15:45:31
969
635.000
15:44:08
281
634.400
15:42:22
940
634.600
15:38:50
1147
635.200
15:36:04
676
635.000
15:33:37
323
635.000
15:33:37
969
635.200
15:32:06
460
635.400
15:30:51
1133
635.000
15:29:33
1096
634.600
15:17:48
43
635.400
15:16:15
991
635.400
15:16:15
56
635.400
15:16:15
303
635.800
15:11:32
655
635.800
15:11:32
1009
635.600
15:07:36
598
636.000
15:05:47
353
636.000
15:05:47
975
635.400
15:03:45
980
635.400
14:57:18
638
635.800
14:56:10
350
635.800
14:56:10
1145
636.000
14:56:10
1046
635.600
14:50:38
863
636.000
14:48:24
156
636.000
14:48:24
13
635.400
14:41:15
1109
635.400
14:41:15
980
634.400
14:36:37
16
634.400
14:36:37
52
634.400
14:36:37
924
634.400
14:33:58
997
635.000
14:31:47
937
634.600
14:29:46
13
633.800
14:26:10
520
633.800
14:26:10
9
633.800
14:26:10
377
633.800
14:26:10
983
634.200
14:22:09
1019
633.400
14:18:57
675
633.800
14:16:39
401
633.800
14:16:39
1139
633.200
14:12:50
42
633.800
14:12:31
1000
633.800
14:12:31
230
632.800
14:07:30
733
632.800
14:07:30
60
633.400
14:05:00
60
633.400
14:05:00
1000
633.400
14:05:00
1076
634.000
13:56:16
454
634.800
13:52:25
514
634.800
13:52:25
1020
636.000
13:47:04
953
636.200
13:44:50
1096
636.800
13:44:02
1175
636.800
13:41:31
1176
637.000
13:39:14
1047
636.200
13:35:47
948
636.400
13:32:34
1088
636.600
13:31:39
13
636.400
13:30:35
419
636.400
13:30:35
978
634.200
13:19:51
267
634.200
13:13:04
660
634.200
13:13:04
697
634.800
13:12:08
290
634.800
13:12:08
820
634.400
13:03:02
208
634.400
13:03:02
1141
634.800
12:49:33
939
634.800
12:49:33
1106
635.400
12:37:53
53
635.000
12:30:43
882
635.000
12:30:43
151
635.000
12:30:43
40
635.000
12:30:43
273
635.400
12:23:26
26
635.400
12:23:26
650
635.400
12:23:26
1018
635.400
12:23:26
984
635.400
12:23:26
13
635.400
12:22:38
690
633.400
11:58:53
405
633.400
11:58:53
991
633.800
11:56:51
817
633.000
11:48:10
255
633.000
11:48:10
845
633.000
11:45:34
225
633.000
11:45:34
515
632.800
11:43:21
439
632.800
11:43:21
1018
632.800
11:30:02
1099
633.400
11:24:40
15
633.400
11:24:40
953
634.800
11:21:08
295
635.200
11:17:51
678
635.200
11:17:51
19
635.200
11:17:51
112
636.600
11:10:25
1000
636.600
11:10:25
997
636.800
11:05:35
934
636.000
11:00:14
51
635.400
10:48:03
873
635.400
10:48:03
753
635.400
10:48:03
135
635.400
10:46:28
109
635.400
10:44:31
559
635.400
10:34:34
385
635.400
10:34:34
1032
635.000
10:25:17
1124
635.400
10:16:30
1094
635.000
10:11:48
1091
635.400
10:03:18
1129
637.200
10:03:15
1137
637.400
10:02:39
650
637.400
09:58:11
1067
636.600
09:46:45
1101
636.000
09:40:02
1148
636.600
09:39:32
1044
636.000
09:35:17
987
634.800
09:26:09
994
635.200
09:24:28
1006
635.000
09:22:32
1101
635.200
09:22:29
965
634.200
09:21:12
436
633.000
09:10:31
436
633.000
09:10:31
200
633.000
09:10:31
114
633.200
09:00:00
997
633.200
09:00:00
461
632.800
08:52:16
484
632.800
08:52:16
465
632.800
08:52:16
465
632.800
08:52:16
146
632.800
08:52:16
1330
633.000
08:50:51
1025
630.800
08:41:25
988
630.600
08:29:56
1058
630.400
08:21:13
1024
631.600
08:17:00
982
632.000
08:16:07
981
632.000
08:13:05
1147
632.200
08:13:05
1228
627.200
08:03:49
1110
627.200
08:03:49