Mittwoch, 27.11.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 677 internationalen Medien
Die EXPLOSIVSTE Uran-Entdeckung seit Athabasca?
WKN: A2NB0W | ISIN: GB00BGDT3G23 | Ticker-Symbol: 3JDA
Tradegate
26.11.24
09:30 Uhr
7,450 Euro
-0,150
-1,97 %
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
7,6007,75018:20
7,6507,70018:17
PR Newswire
27.11.2024 18:07 Uhr
55 Leser
Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 27

27 November 2024

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares

Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 110,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 634.651p. The highest price paid per share was 637.400p and the lowest price paid per share was 627.200p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0140% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 521,952,089 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 785,802,003. Rightmove holds 11,299,988 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased

Transaction price
(per share)

Time of transaction

Quantity

Price

Execution Time

121

636.600

16:07:42

980

636.600

16:07:42

963

636.400

16:06:56

1010

636.200

16:05:07

179

635.600

16:04:03

122

635.400

16:03:12

800

635.400

16:03:12

26

635.400

16:03:12

255

635.800

15:58:59

327

635.800

15:57:37

550

635.800

15:57:37

592

635.600

15:55:41

401

635.600

15:55:41

1096

635.600

15:55:17

938

635.400

15:49:49

1026

635.000

15:45:31

81

635.000

15:45:31

969

635.000

15:44:08

281

634.400

15:42:22

940

634.600

15:38:50

1147

635.200

15:36:04

676

635.000

15:33:37

323

635.000

15:33:37

969

635.200

15:32:06

460

635.400

15:30:51

1133

635.000

15:29:33

1096

634.600

15:17:48

43

635.400

15:16:15

991

635.400

15:16:15

56

635.400

15:16:15

303

635.800

15:11:32

655

635.800

15:11:32

1009

635.600

15:07:36

598

636.000

15:05:47

353

636.000

15:05:47

975

635.400

15:03:45

980

635.400

14:57:18

638

635.800

14:56:10

350

635.800

14:56:10

1145

636.000

14:56:10

1046

635.600

14:50:38

863

636.000

14:48:24

156

636.000

14:48:24

13

635.400

14:41:15

1109

635.400

14:41:15

980

634.400

14:36:37

16

634.400

14:36:37

52

634.400

14:36:37

924

634.400

14:33:58

997

635.000

14:31:47

937

634.600

14:29:46

13

633.800

14:26:10

520

633.800

14:26:10

9

633.800

14:26:10

377

633.800

14:26:10

983

634.200

14:22:09

1019

633.400

14:18:57

675

633.800

14:16:39

401

633.800

14:16:39

1139

633.200

14:12:50

42

633.800

14:12:31

1000

633.800

14:12:31

230

632.800

14:07:30

733

632.800

14:07:30

60

633.400

14:05:00

60

633.400

14:05:00

1000

633.400

14:05:00

1076

634.000

13:56:16

454

634.800

13:52:25

514

634.800

13:52:25

1020

636.000

13:47:04

953

636.200

13:44:50

1096

636.800

13:44:02

1175

636.800

13:41:31

1176

637.000

13:39:14

1047

636.200

13:35:47

948

636.400

13:32:34

1088

636.600

13:31:39

13

636.400

13:30:35

419

636.400

13:30:35

978

634.200

13:19:51

267

634.200

13:13:04

660

634.200

13:13:04

697

634.800

13:12:08

290

634.800

13:12:08

820

634.400

13:03:02

208

634.400

13:03:02

1141

634.800

12:49:33

939

634.800

12:49:33

1106

635.400

12:37:53

53

635.000

12:30:43

882

635.000

12:30:43

151

635.000

12:30:43

40

635.000

12:30:43

273

635.400

12:23:26

26

635.400

12:23:26

650

635.400

12:23:26

1018

635.400

12:23:26

984

635.400

12:23:26

13

635.400

12:22:38

690

633.400

11:58:53

405

633.400

11:58:53

991

633.800

11:56:51

817

633.000

11:48:10

255

633.000

11:48:10

845

633.000

11:45:34

225

633.000

11:45:34

515

632.800

11:43:21

439

632.800

11:43:21

1018

632.800

11:30:02

1099

633.400

11:24:40

15

633.400

11:24:40

953

634.800

11:21:08

295

635.200

11:17:51

678

635.200

11:17:51

19

635.200

11:17:51

112

636.600

11:10:25

1000

636.600

11:10:25

997

636.800

11:05:35

934

636.000

11:00:14

51

635.400

10:48:03

873

635.400

10:48:03

753

635.400

10:48:03

135

635.400

10:46:28

109

635.400

10:44:31

559

635.400

10:34:34

385

635.400

10:34:34

1032

635.000

10:25:17

1124

635.400

10:16:30

1094

635.000

10:11:48

1091

635.400

10:03:18

1129

637.200

10:03:15

1137

637.400

10:02:39

650

637.400

09:58:11

1067

636.600

09:46:45

1101

636.000

09:40:02

1148

636.600

09:39:32

1044

636.000

09:35:17

987

634.800

09:26:09

994

635.200

09:24:28

1006

635.000

09:22:32

1101

635.200

09:22:29

965

634.200

09:21:12

436

633.000

09:10:31

436

633.000

09:10:31

200

633.000

09:10:31

114

633.200

09:00:00

997

633.200

09:00:00

461

632.800

08:52:16

484

632.800

08:52:16

465

632.800

08:52:16

465

632.800

08:52:16

146

632.800

08:52:16

1330

633.000

08:50:51

1025

630.800

08:41:25

988

630.600

08:29:56

1058

630.400

08:21:13

1024

631.600

08:17:00

982

632.000

08:16:07

981

632.000

08:13:05

1147

632.200

08:13:05

1228

627.200

08:03:49

1110

627.200

08:03:49


