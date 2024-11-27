Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 27.11.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 677 internationalen Medien
Die EXPLOSIVSTE Uran-Entdeckung seit Athabasca?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
27.11.2024 18:31 Uhr
83 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Invesco Asia Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Finanznachrichten News

Invesco Asia Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 27

LEI: 549300YM9USHRKIET173

Invesco Asia Trust plc

HEADLINE: Purchase of Own Securities

Invesco Asia Trust plc announces that on 27 November 2024, it repurchased 50,000 ordinary shares of 10p each ('ordinary shares') at a price of 342.00p per share, to be held as Treasury Shares.

The total number of ordinary shares held in Treasury following this repurchase is 10,233,594.

The total number of ordinary shares remaining in issue (excluding 10,233,594 ordinary shares held in treasury) is 64,766,287.

For further information, please contact:

Naomi Rogers

For and on behalf of Invesco Asset Management Limited

Corporate Secretary to Invesco Asia Trust plc

Email: investmenttrusts@invesco.com

Will Ellis

Head of Specialist Funds - Invesco

Email: will.ellis@invesco.com

27 November 2024


© 2024 PR Newswire
5 heiße Wetten für den Jahresendspurt!
Nach dem unerwartet schnellen Ende der US-Wahlen mit dem Sieg des republikanischen Kandidaten Donald Trump fackelten die Aktien- und Krypto- Märkte ein wahres Kursfeuerwerk ab und bliesen zur Jahresendrallye.

Im aktuellen kostenlosen Report beleuchten wir 5 aussichtsreiche Unternehmen, die das Fundament besitzen, in den nächsten Monaten den breiten Markt zu schlagen.

Seien Sie dabei!

Fordern Sie jetzt unseren brandneuen neuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche Aktien aufgrund ihrer Bewertung sowie charttechnischen Situation das Potenzial zu einer Outperformance besitzen.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.