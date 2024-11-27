Anzeige
Mittwoch, 27.11.2024
Die EXPLOSIVSTE Uran-Entdeckung seit Athabasca?
WKN: A14UTJ | ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18
Frankfurt
27.11.24
08:19 Uhr
2,045 Euro
-0,010
-0,49 %
27.11.2024 18:37 Uhr
Cairn Homes Plc: Holding(s) in Company

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Holding(s) in Company 

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) 
Cairn Homes Plc: Holding(s) in Company 
27-Nov-2024 / 17:04 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Standard Form TR-1 
Standard form for notification of major holdings 
NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the Central Bank of Ireland)i 
 
1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii: 
Cairn Homes PLC 
2. Reason for the notification (please tick the appropriate box or boxes): 
[x ] An acquisition or disposal of voting rights 
[ ] An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments 
[ ] An event changing the breakdown of voting rights 
[ ] Other (please specify)iii: 
 
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv: 
Name:                      City and country of registered office (if applicable): 
Drumcliffe Fund 1                Dublin, Ireland 
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v: 
 
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi: 
27 November 2024 
6. Date on which issuer notified: 
27 November 2024 
7. Threshold(s) that is/are crossed or reached: 
3.00% 
8. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation: 
                               % of voting rights 
                  % of voting rights    through financial   Total of both Total number of 
                  attached to shares (total instruments      in % (9.A +  voting rights of 
                  of 9.A)          (total of 9.B.1 +   9.B)      issuervii 
                               9.B.2) 
Resulting situation on the date on 
which threshold was crossed or   3.00%           0.00%         3.00%     624,093,041 
reached 
Position of previous notification 
(if applicable) 
 
9. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii: 
A: Voting rights attached to shares 
            Number of voting rightsix    % of voting rights 
Class/type of 
shares 
ISIN code (if     Direct       Indirect   Direct            Indirect 
possible) 
 
IE00BWY4ZF18Common   18,725,000     0       3.00%             0 
Stock 
 
 
SUBTOTAL A       18,725,000            3.00% 
 
B 1: Financial Instruments according to Regulation 17(1)(a) of the Regulations 
Type of financial    Expiration Exercise/      Number of voting rights that may be acquired % of voting rights 
instrument        datex   Conversion Periodxi if the instrument is exercised/converted. 
 
                  SUBTOTAL B.1 
 
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Regulation 17(1)(b) of the Regulations 
Type of financial   Expiration  Exercise/  Physical or cash                     % of voting 
instrument       datex    Conversion settlementxii     Number of voting rights      rights 
                  Period xi 
 
                        SUBTOTAL B.2 
 
10. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please tick the applicable box): 
 
[ ] Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not 
control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.xiii 
 
[ x] Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the 
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv: 
 
       % of voting rights if it equals % of voting rights through financial    Total of both if it equals or 
Namexv    or is higher than the      instruments if it equals or is higher than is higher than the notifiable 
       notifiable threshold      the notifiable threshold          threshold 
Drumcliffe  3.00%              NIL                     3.00% 
Fund 1 
 
 
 
 
 
11. In case of proxy voting: [name of the proxy holder] will cease to hold [% and number] voting rights as of [date] 
 
12. Additional informationxvi: 
Drumcliffe Fund 1 has control of 3.00% of the voting rights of Cairn Homes PLC as a result of the company's ongoing 
share buyback.

Done at Dublin on 27 November 2024.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: HOL 
TIDM:      CRN 
LEI Code:    635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
OAM Categories: 2.3. Major shareholding notifications 
Sequence No.:  361787 
EQS News ID:  2039869 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2039869&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 27, 2024 12:04 ET (17:04 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
