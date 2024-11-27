Anzeige
Mittwoch, 27.11.2024

WKN: A2N6WD | ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62
Frankfurt
27.11.24
15:29 Uhr
1,550 Euro
-0,030
-1,90 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,5401,89020:18
Dow Jones News
27.11.2024 19:34 Uhr
208 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Funding Circle Plc (FCH) 
Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
27-Nov-2024 / 18:01 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
 
27 November 2024 
 
Funding Circle Holdings plc 
Transaction in own shares 
The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange 
from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 16 October 2024: 
Date of purchase:               27 November 2024 
Number of ordinary shares purchased:      151,844 
Highest price paid per share:         134.50p 
Lowest price paid per share:          132.50p 
Volume weighted average price paid per share: 133.4151p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 330,396,145 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (330,396,145) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information: 

Venue     Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume 
LSE      133.4151p                    151,844

Individual information: 

Number of ordinary shares   Transaction price (GBp  Time of transaction (UK  Transaction reference  Trading 
purchased           share)          Time)           number          venue 
947              133.00          08:26:38         00312610445TRLO1     XLON 
595              133.00          08:26:38         00312610446TRLO1     XLON 
2123              134.50          09:04:47         00312630554TRLO1     XLON 
2276              134.50          09:04:47         00312630555TRLO1     XLON 
1188              134.00          09:25:42         00312643335TRLO1     XLON 
1202              134.00          09:25:42         00312643336TRLO1     XLON 
984              133.50          09:25:49         00312643442TRLO1     XLON 
1520              133.50          09:25:49         00312643443TRLO1     XLON 
128              134.00          09:25:49         00312643444TRLO1     XLON 
544              134.00          09:25:49         00312643445TRLO1     XLON 
458              134.00          09:25:49         00312643446TRLO1     XLON 
1916              134.00          09:25:49         00312643447TRLO1     XLON 
1057              134.00          09:25:49         00312643448TRLO1     XLON 
296              134.00          09:28:53         00312645490TRLO1     XLON 
600              134.00          09:34:23         00312650881TRLO1     XLON 
551              134.00          09:34:23         00312650882TRLO1     XLON 
500              134.00          09:50:51         00312663493TRLO1     XLON 
686              134.00          09:50:51         00312663494TRLO1     XLON 
300              134.00          09:51:21         00312664010TRLO1     XLON 
200              134.00          09:51:49         00312664340TRLO1     XLON 
200              134.00          09:52:07         00312664577TRLO1     XLON 
1627              133.50          09:52:46         00312665033TRLO1     XLON 
814              133.50          09:52:46         00312665034TRLO1     XLON 
2382              133.00          09:53:52         00312665749TRLO1     XLON 
153              133.00          10:00:12         00312668839TRLO1     XLON 
200              133.00          10:00:50         00312668853TRLO1     XLON 
3857              133.00          10:45:08         00312670635TRLO1     XLON 
3093              133.00          10:45:16         00312670640TRLO1     XLON 
3334              133.00          10:45:27         00312670656TRLO1     XLON 
3229              133.00          10:45:34         00312670657TRLO1     XLON 
3321              133.00          10:45:42         00312670659TRLO1     XLON 
612              132.50          10:53:25         00312670922TRLO1     XLON 
2421              133.00          11:09:00         00312671506TRLO1     XLON 
2335              133.00          11:09:14         00312671514TRLO1     XLON 
2336              133.00          11:11:56         00312671561TRLO1     XLON 
800              133.00          11:11:56         00312671563TRLO1     XLON 
1600              133.00          11:28:58         00312672072TRLO1     XLON 
2396              133.00          11:59:20         00312672976TRLO1     XLON 
2388              133.00          12:02:05         00312673075TRLO1     XLON 
1602              133.00          12:25:19         00312673792TRLO1     XLON 
3100              133.00          13:21:07         00312675156TRLO1     XLON 
327              133.50          13:23:05         00312675181TRLO1     XLON 
601              133.50          13:23:05         00312675182TRLO1     XLON 
702              133.50          13:23:05         00312675183TRLO1     XLON 
2192              133.50          13:23:05         00312675184TRLO1     XLON 
143              133.50          13:23:05         00312675185TRLO1     XLON 
3197              133.50          13:23:13         00312675193TRLO1     XLON 
3200              133.50          13:23:13         00312675194TRLO1     XLON 
1623              133.50          13:25:41         00312675282TRLO1     XLON 
1602              133.00          13:30:05         00312675365TRLO1     XLON 
3250              133.50          13:51:38         00312675852TRLO1     XLON 
3106              134.00          14:12:35         00312676546TRLO1     XLON 
3211              133.50          14:13:08         00312676563TRLO1     XLON 
1082              133.50          14:13:08         00312676564TRLO1     XLON 
687              133.50          14:13:08         00312676565TRLO1     XLON 
3189              133.00          14:13:14         00312676571TRLO1     XLON 
3217              133.00          14:14:41         00312676609TRLO1     XLON 
100              133.50          14:15:16         00312676643TRLO1     XLON 
3284              133.50          14:28:57         00312677219TRLO1     XLON 
277              134.00          14:28:57         00312677220TRLO1     XLON 
533              134.00          14:28:57         00312677221TRLO1     XLON 
150              134.00          14:28:57         00312677222TRLO1     XLON 
1501              134.00          14:28:57         00312677223TRLO1     XLON 
738              134.00          14:28:57         00312677224TRLO1     XLON 
3284              133.50          14:28:57         00312677225TRLO1     XLON 
3206              133.50          14:31:25         00312677340TRLO1     XLON 
3361              133.50          14:33:14         00312677397TRLO1     XLON 
3255              133.50          14:33:51         00312677479TRLO1     XLON 
3228              133.50          14:33:51         00312677480TRLO1     XLON 
3230              133.50          14:41:25         00312677901TRLO1     XLON

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

November 27, 2024 13:01 ET (18:01 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
