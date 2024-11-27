WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Finishing off this week's series of announcement of the results of its long-term securities auctions, the Treasury Department on Wednesday revealed this month's sale of $44 billion worth of seven-year notes attracted above average demand.The seven-year note auction drew a high yield of 4.183 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.71.The Treasury also sold $44 billion worth of seven-year notes last month, drawing a high yield of 4.215 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.74.The bid-to-cover ratio is a measure of demand that indicates the amount of bids for each dollar worth of securities being sold.The ten previous seven-year note auctions had an average bid-to-cover ratio of 2.58.Earlier this week, the Treasury revealed this month's auctions of $69 billion worth of two-year notes and $70 billion worth of five-year notes also attracted above average demand.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX