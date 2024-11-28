The battery specialist Varta AG is experiencing a severe market downturn, with its stock price plummeting from €22.16 in mid-December 2023 to approximately €2.08 currently, representing a staggering decline of over 90% within months. This dramatic fall has significantly impacted the company's market capitalization, which now stands at €88.3 million with 42.6 million outstanding shares. The recent trading activity remains subdued, with approximately 97,000 shares changing hands, reflecting cautious market sentiment amid the company's ongoing challenges. The financial outlook appears equally concerning, with the company reporting a loss of €0.13 per share in the previous quarter, while revenue stagnated at €215.06 million.

Future Outlook Remains Challenging

Despite recently achieving a significant milestone in its restructuring process, market confidence remains weak, as evidenced by the continuing downward trend. Analysts are not projecting any dividend distributions for the current year, though they have set an average price target of €7.50-significantly above current trading levels but far below last year's peak. The past month alone has seen the stock decline by 34.64%, underscoring the persistent challenges facing the company.

Ad

Fresh Varta information released. What's the impact for investors? Our latest independent report examines recent figures and market trends.

Read our updated Varta analysis...