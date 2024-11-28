Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 28.11.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 677 internationalen Medien
Die größte Bedrohung für Hightech - Milliarden-Chance für Anleger!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
28.11.2024 07:37 Uhr
117 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

China.org.cn: Shenzhen Brands: Made in China, Innovated in China, and Quality-Driven in China

Finanznachrichten News

BEIJING, Nov. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --A news report from China.org.cn on China's Shenzhen:

In September, Huawei unveiled the world's first tri-fold smartphone for commercial use. With reactions like "So cool!" and "Amazing technology!" flooding social media, unboxing videos and reviews of this new device went viral across platforms worldwide.

The common turf that has nurtured the impressive brands like Huawei,BYD, and Mindray, is China's Shenzhen. As a testing ground for China's reform and opening-up, this city continues to be a fertile field for high-quality brand names to date. But how has it done this?

Most importantly, from my standpoint, Shenzhen holds itself to a religiously high standard when it comes to quality. Cognizant that quality represents the foundation of any brand, the city has entrenched its "quality first" philosophy across economic, social, and environmental facets.

Additionally, Shenzhen has aligned itself keenly with global development trends. Jiang Qingyun, Fudan University Professor observes that China has a unique edge in green industries like new energy and new materials, and that future "Made in China" products will embody the philosophies of "low carbon, environmental sustainability, and green innovation." Shenzhen has already begun moving in this direction. Electric vehicles, lithium batteries, and solar cells-the "new trio"-are gradually becoming staples in Shenzhen's exports.

Lastly, Shenzhen's open, inclusive, and innovation-driven environment has been instrumental. Since the early days of reform and opening-up, adaptability and breakthrough innovations have been woven into the fabric of the city. By refraining from over-regulation, welcoming new ideas and supporting R&D, Shenzhen has created an equal playing field that makes businesses sufficiently willing, daring and able to innovate.

In over 40 years, Shenzhen has transformed from a "small fishing village" to the "capital of Chinese brands," now home to 11 Fortune Global 500 companies. These companies, along with many other brands home to Shenzhen, are witnesses and contributors to the shift from "Made in China" to "Innovated in China" and "Quality-Driven in China," pushing Chinese industries up the global value chain.

These brands are the products of Shenzhen's unique ecosystem, the fruits of innovation in the reform and opening up, and representatives of China's new quality productive forces. They symbolize the high standards embedded in "Quality in China."

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ac1XQm5G96A

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/shenzhen-brands-made-in-china-innovated-in-china-and-quality-driven-in-china-302318104.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Nach Nvidia: 5 KI-Revolutionäre aus der zweiten Reihe!
Künstliche Intelligenz hat spätestens nach dem Raketenstart von Chat GPT das Leben aller verändert. Doch der Superzyklus steht nach Meinungen von Experten erst am Anfang. Während Aktien wie Nvidia von der ersten Aufwärtsentwicklung stark profitieren konnten, versprechen aussichtsreiche Player aus der

zweiten Reihe noch enormes Aufwärtspotenzial.

Im kostenlosen, exklusiven Spezialreport präsentieren wir ihnen 5 innovative KI-Unternehmen, die bahnbrechende Entwicklungen in diesem Sektor prägen könnten.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?
Trotz der jüngsten Erfolge steht die Entwicklung der künstlichen Intelligenz noch am Beginn eines neuen Superzyklus. Experten gehen davon aus, dass der Sektor bis 2032 global auf 1,3 Billionen US-Dollar explodieren wird, wobei ein großer Teil auf Hardware und Infrastruktur entfallen wird.

Nutzen Sie die Chance!
Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 5 KI-Aktien das größte Potenzial zur Vervielfachung besitzen. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen die aussichtsreichsten Investments im KI-Sektor.
Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.