Donnerstag, 28.11.2024
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
28.11.2024 08:22 Uhr
Iglucraft OÜ: Iglucraft Launches 10th Anniversary Sauna with David Beckham as First Owner

A Statement of Relaxation

TALLINN, Estonia, Nov. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- David Beckham has mastered the art of living well, harmonizing sophistication and tranquility in everything he does. And nestled in his countryside retreat is one of the most striking statements of relaxation and design: the Iglucraft Sauna.

Iglusauna

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

The Iglucraft Saunais unlike anything else, combining a centuries-old shingling technique with modern ingenuity.

Beckham's Instagram posts offer glimpses of his sauna in action: steam rising into the sky, the curved silhouette blending seamlessly with the surrounding landscape. These images capture more than just a lifestyle-they showcase the elegance of a design that celebrates tradition, craftsmanship, and the profound fulfillment of savoring unhurried moments.

Timeless Craftsmanship

Handcrafted in Scandinavia by master artisans, each sauna is a singular creation, blending precise craftsmanship with timeless aesthetic appeal. The arched roof and distinctive wooden shingles are shaped and installed entirely by hand, ensuring every detail is unique to its owner. This is not just a product-it's a creation of artistry.

The choice of materials reflects Iglucraft's philosophy of harmonizing with nature. The exterior shingling, crafted from locally sourced timber, weathers gracefully over time, enhancing its organic beauty. Inside, the warm, tactile wood finishes evoke a sense of grounding and calm. These elements come together to create a space that is as functional as it is visually stunning.

Beckham's sauna, the 10th-anniversary model, embodies Iglucraft's pursuit of perfection. Gracefully contoured benches flow seamlessly, and soft, integrated lighting creates a serene, calming atmosphere.

For Iglucraft, this is more than a sauna; it's an experience born from a dedication to artistry and innovation. "I believe in honoring traditional techniques while integrating them with the comfort and sensibility of today," says Iglucraft founder Priit Kallas.

Whether in Beckham's backyard or yours, it represents a unique way to reconnect-with yourself, your environment, and the beauty of handcrafted design.


