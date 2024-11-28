Anzeige
Donnerstag, 28.11.2024
Die EXPLOSIVSTE Uran-Entdeckung seit Athabasca?
WKN: A14UTJ | ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18
Frankfurt
28.11.24
08:04 Uhr
2,050 Euro
+0,005
+0,24 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
1-Jahres-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,0502,09008:49
Dow Jones News
28.11.2024 08:34 Uhr
152 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) 
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 
28-Nov-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
28 November 2024 
 
Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") 
Transaction in own shares 
 
 
The Company announces that on 27 November 2024 it purchased a total of 276,662 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each 
(the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities 
Ltd (trading as Deutsche Numis) ("Deutsche Numis"), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 
 
                            Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 
Number of ordinary shares purchased           176,662     100,000 
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR2.060     GBP1.720 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR2.035     GBP1.694 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR2.048716    GBP1.713012

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 July 2024.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 623,838,330 shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltrd 
Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX 
Timezone     GMT 
Currency     EUR & GBP

Euronext Dublin 

Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
4113       2.040         XDUB      09:09:13      00072598973TRLO0 
4297       2.040         XDUB      09:09:13      00072598974TRLO0 
9560       2.035         XDUB      09:32:46      00072599857TRLO0 
5926       2.035         XDUB      09:32:46      00072599859TRLO0 
3284       2.035         XDUB      09:32:46      00072599860TRLO0 
1764       2.035         XDUB      09:32:47      00072599861TRLO0 
5428       2.035         XDUB      09:32:47      00072599862TRLO0 
1984       2.050         XDUB      09:56:49      00072600474TRLO0 
5028       2.050         XDUB      09:56:49      00072600475TRLO0 
1984       2.050         XDUB      09:57:19      00072600483TRLO0 
1648       2.050         XDUB      09:57:19      00072600484TRLO0 
3721       2.050         XDUB      09:57:19      00072600485TRLO0 
1663       2.050         XDUB      10:00:49      00072600582TRLO0 
3672       2.050         XDUB      10:00:49      00072600583TRLO0 
2125       2.050         XDUB      10:00:49      00072600584TRLO0 
671       2.045         XDUB      10:43:16      00072601795TRLO0 
1632       2.045         XDUB      10:43:16      00072601796TRLO0 
1631       2.045         XDUB      10:43:16      00072601797TRLO0 
8171       2.040         XDUB      11:13:36      00072603114TRLO0 
3143       2.045         XDUB      12:16:41      00072604696TRLO0 
5018       2.045         XDUB      12:16:41      00072604697TRLO0 
1750       2.045         XDUB      12:54:26      00072605506TRLO0 
7408       2.050         XDUB      13:07:13      00072605742TRLO0 
7936       2.050         XDUB      13:51:16      00072607703TRLO0 
8006       2.050         XDUB      13:51:16      00072607704TRLO0 
7600       2.050         XDUB      13:51:16      00072607705TRLO0 
1666       2.050         XDUB      13:51:16      00072607706TRLO0 
3911       2.050         XDUB      13:57:16      00072608178TRLO0 
3393       2.050         XDUB      13:57:16      00072608179TRLO0 
962       2.050         XDUB      13:57:16      00072608180TRLO0 
8362       2.050         XDUB      14:31:11      00072609740TRLO0 
2285       2.055         XDUB      14:47:36      00072611296TRLO0 
1636       2.055         XDUB      14:47:36      00072611297TRLO0 
2469       2.060         XDUB      14:47:36      00072611298TRLO0 
5912       2.060         XDUB      14:47:36      00072611299TRLO0 
1643       2.060         XDUB      14:47:36      00072611300TRLO0 
1163       2.060         XDUB      14:47:36      00072611301TRLO0 
2469       2.060         XDUB      14:51:59      00072611577TRLO0 
5912       2.060         XDUB      14:51:59      00072611578TRLO0 
1617       2.060         XDUB      14:51:59      00072611579TRLO0 
407       2.060         XDUB      14:51:59      00072611580TRLO0 
2469       2.060         XDUB      15:06:49      00072612411TRLO0 
5912       2.060         XDUB      15:06:49      00072612412TRLO0 
362       2.060         XDUB      15:06:49      00072612413TRLO0 
6969       2.055         XDUB      15:17:26      00072612906TRLO0 
82        2.055         XDUB      15:39:06      00072614156TRLO0 
1575       2.055         XDUB      15:39:06      00072614157TRLO0 
6323       2.055         XDUB      15:40:46      00072614305TRLO0

London Stock Exchange 

Number of shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
2918       170.40        XLON      09:08:01      00072598927TRLO0 
2870       170.40        XLON      09:25:40      00072599592TRLO0 
3205       170.00        XLON      09:32:46      00072599856TRLO0 
585       169.40        XLON      09:32:46      00072599858TRLO0 
3385       170.60        XLON      09:50:54      00072600249TRLO0 
3226       170.60        XLON      09:51:34      00072600260TRLO0 
3051       171.20        XLON      10:09:23      00072600879TRLO0 
3304       171.20        XLON      10:19:11      00072601150TRLO0 
2049       170.80        XLON      10:19:17      00072601152TRLO0 
882       170.80        XLON      10:19:17      00072601153TRLO0 
3197       170.60        XLON      10:53:13      00072602123TRLO0 
3218       170.40        XLON      10:53:13      00072602124TRLO0 
47        171.00        XLON      12:00:34      00072604340TRLO0 
3117       171.00        XLON      12:06:29      00072604452TRLO0 
1678       171.00        XLON      12:06:29      00072604453TRLO0 
1358       171.00        XLON      12:06:29      00072604454TRLO0 
3035       171.60        XLON      13:17:47      00072606171TRLO0 
2800       171.60        XLON      13:19:34      00072606284TRLO0 
740       171.60        XLON      13:19:34      00072606285TRLO0 
3273       171.60        XLON      13:32:23      00072606816TRLO0 
3523       171.60        XLON      13:46:04      00072607393TRLO0 
3139       171.20        XLON      13:51:16      00072607702TRLO0 
2923       170.80        XLON      14:09:26      00072608593TRLO0 
3230       171.40        XLON      14:31:11      00072609739TRLO0 
6114       172.00        XLON      14:49:15      00072611432TRLO0 
4027       172.00        XLON      15:00:23      00072611993TRLO0 
3447       172.00        XLON      15:06:49      00072612414TRLO0 
1135       172.00        XLON      15:15:49      00072612831TRLO0 
2363       172.00        XLON      15:15:49      00072612832TRLO0 
3333       171.80        XLON      15:35:46      00072614026TRLO0 
3218       171.60        XLON      15:38:10      00072614118TRLO0 
2790       171.80        XLON      15:38:10      00072614119TRLO0 
139       171.80        XLON      15:38:10      00072614120TRLO0 
165       171.80        XLON      15:38:10      00072614121TRLO0 
3398       171.80        XLON      15:57:25      00072615229TRLO0 
3094       171.80        XLON      16:02:01      00072615607TRLO0 
2594       171.80        XLON      16:07:11      00072615950TRLO0 
140       171.80        XLON      16:07:11      00072615951TRLO0 
140       171.80        XLON      16:07:11      00072615952TRLO0

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

November 28, 2024 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
