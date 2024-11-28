Anzeige
28.11.2024
Iglucraft OÜ: Award-Winning Innovation: Iglucraft Leads the Future of Sustainable Travel

TALLINN, Estonia, Nov. 28, 2024is a manufacturer of some of the most unique, handcrafted cabins and saunas on the market today. Combining ancient shingling techniques with modern design, Iglucraft offers handcrafted Igluhuts and Iglusaunas that blend seamlessly into their natural surroundings, offering guests a truly immersive experience in nature. These extraordinary creations are redefining the way travellers experience hospitality, turning every stay into something unforgettable.

Crafting Experiences That Stand Out

In an increasingly competitive travel industry, Iglucraftstands out by offering products that allow businesses to create memorable experiences in unique settings, whether on land or at harbors. These one-of-a-kind creations are designed not only for beauty but also for functionality - rustic on the outside, 5-star experience on the inside. Whether it's a cozy night in an Igluhut or a relaxing session in an Iglusauna, Iglucraft's handcrafted products provide a tranquil retreat for those seeking something they've never experienced before.

Iglucraft isn't just changing the travel experience for guests-it's also transforming the way businesses operate. The company owns Iglupark, a unique hospitality resort by the sea, which features a full range of Igluhutsand Iglusaunas. With its remarkable location and stunning architecture, Iglupark is almost always fully booked, proving the popularity and profitability of Iglucraft's designs. It was recently recognized as the Best Tourism Product of 2024 by the tourism community at this year's tourism awards.

Igluhuts

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

Partnering for Profitability

Other hospitality businesses have followed suit, installing multiple Iglucraft units. Ree Safari Park in Denmark has installed multiple Igluhuts, offering guests the extraordinary experience of wildlife roaming near their cabins, while a project in Pfarrwerfen, Austria, integrates Igluhuts into a breathtaking Alpine setting. These businesses have reported significant increases in guest engagement, repeat visits, and premium pricing as a result.

"Travelers today want authenticity and comfort," says Priit Kallas, CEO of Iglucraft. "Our products help businesses meet these demands. For the business owner, it makes financial sense."

Looking to 2025, Iglucraft helps your hospitality business position itself to take advantage of the growing interest in unique travel experiences. As travelers seek nature-based accommodations, Iglucraft's extraordinary, one-of-a-kind cabins and saunas are more appealing than ever.


