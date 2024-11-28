Indian PV developers installed 20 GW of solar in the 12 months to October, bolstered by a strong project pipeline. SBI Capital Markets projects 50 GW of combined solar and wind capacity additions in fiscal 2025 and 2026. From pv magazine India India added 30 GW of new power capacity in the 12 months to October 2024, bringing cumulative installations to 454 GW, according to SBI Capital Markets. Renewables accounted for 22. 5 GW of the additions, with solar alone contributing 20 GW. Wind capacity and energy storage surged, driven by RTC, FDRE, and WSH tenders. Storage requirements featured in one-third ...

