STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Sweden's foreign trade surplus decreased markedly in October from a year ago as exports fell faster than imports, figures from Statistics Sweden showed on Thursday.The trade surplus shrank to SEK 0.6 billion in October from SEK 7.1 billion in the corresponding month last year.In September, the trade balance showed a shortfall of SEK 0.1 billion.On an annual basis, exports plunged 6.0 percent over the year, and imports declined by 3.0 percent.The non-EU trade balance showed a surplus of SEK 25.3 billion in October, while the trade balance with the EU revealed a deficit of SEK 24.7 billion.On a seasonally adjusted basis, the trade surplus was SEK 2.5 billion in October, compared to SEK 2.9 billion in the previous month.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX