Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, November 28
[28.11.24]
TABULA ICAV
|Fund: Tabula EUR IG Bond Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|27.11.24
|IE00BN4GXL63
|13,081,600.00
|EUR
|0
|125,826,197.91
|9.6186
|Fund: Tabula EUR IG Bond Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|27.11.24
|IE00BN4GXM70
|10,080.00
|SEK
|0
|976,155.98
|96.8409
|Fund: Tabula Gl IG Cr CURVE Stpnr UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|27.11.24
|IE00BMQ5Y557
|186,600.00
|EUR
|0
|20,390,438.89
|109.2735
|Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|27.11.24
|IE00BMDWWS85
|50,542.00
|USD
|0
|5,771,629.23
|114.1947
|Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|27.11.24
|IE00BN0T9H70
|39,549.00
|GBP
|0
|4,395,145.42
|111.1316
|Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|27.11.24
|IE00BKX90X67
|43,191.00
|EUR
|0
|4,578,713.09
|106.0108
|Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|27.11.24
|IE00BKX90W50
|17,579.00
|CHF
|0
|1,699,792.21
|96.6945
|Fund: Tabula GCC Sovereign USD Bonds UCITS ETF - USD
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|27.11.24
|IE000L1I4R94
|1,601,463.00
|USD
|0
|17,374,422.19
|10.8491
|Tabula GCC Sovereign USD Bonds UCITS ETF - GBP HEDGED DISTRIBUTING
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|27.11.24
|IE000LJG9WK1
|464,970.00
|GBP
|0
|4,699,895.22
|10.108
|Fund: Tabula Global High Yield Fallen Angels Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF (USD) - USD Acc
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|27.11.24
|IE000JL9SV51
|313,609.00
|USD
|0
|3,411,263.08
|10.8774
|Tabula Global High Yield Fallen Angels Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF (USD) - SEK-Hedged Acc
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|27.11.24
|IE000BQ3SE47
|3,820,550.00
|SEK
|0
|409,110,748.70
|107.0816
|Tabula Global High Yield Fallen Angels Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF (USD) - GBP-Hedged Dist
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|27.11.24
|IE000LSFKN16
|627,000.00
|SEK
|0
|6,402,112.84
|10.211
|Tabula Global High Yield Fallen Angels Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF (USD) - EUR-Hedged Dist
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|27.11.24
|IE000LH4DDC2
|123,650.00
|SEK
|0
|1,315,469.56
|10.6387
|Tabula EUR Ultrashort IG Bond Paris-Aligned Climate UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|27.11.24
|IE000WXLHR76
|1,115,951.00
|SEK
|0
|11,683,342.78
|10.4694
|Tabula EUR Ultrashort IG Bond Paris-Aligned Climate UCITS ETF-GBP HEDGED ACC
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|27.11.24
|IE000P7C7930
|22,990.00
|SEK
|0
|243,323.63
|10.5839
|Tabula FTSE Indian Government Bond Short Duration UCITS ETF-USD ACC
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|27.11.24
|IE000061JZE2
|901,028.00
|SEK
|0
|9,450,821.61
|10.4889
|JANUS HENDERSON TABULA JAPAN HIGH CONVICTION EQUITY UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|27.11.24
|IE000CV0WWL4
|18,900,000.00
|JPY
|0
|1,811,319,764.21
|95.837
|JANUS HENDERSON TABULA PAN EUROPEAN HIGH CONVICTION EQUITY UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|27.11.24
|IE0002A3VE77
|200,000.00
|EUR
|0
|1,995,314.94
|9.9766
© 2024 PR Newswire