British Chamber of Commerce Shanghai: 2024 British Business Awards winners announced in Shanghai

SHANGHAI, Nov. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- After months of rigorous applications and judging, the winners of the 2024 British Business Awards were announced during the Gala Ceremony on 22nd November at the Kerry Hotel Pudong, Shanghai.
Organised by the British Chambers of Commerce across China, the biennial awards celebrate outstanding achievements and highlight the vital contributions of businesses and individuals fostering strong economic ties between the UK and China. Featuring nine categories, the 2024 Awards drew 110 impressive submissions from a wide range of industries. More than 50 outstanding businesses and individuals were shortlisted during the first-round judging. The newly introduced online voting element garnered nearly 1.16 million public views, further amplifying the reach and engagement of this momentum occasion.
Dame Caroline Wilson DCMG, British Ambassador to China, said: "Business is a cornerstone of the UK-China relationship, and the British Business Awards are a testimony to British companies' significant contribution to China's development. Their achievements, successes and thriving eco-system also help drive economic growth and innovation in the UK."
Kirsten Johnston, Chair of the 2024 British Business Awards, shared in her welcome remarks: "The British Business Awards, now in their 16th year, reflect the unwavering commitment of both British and Chinese businesses to driving progress, fostering collaboration, and making a lasting impact on our economies and societies. As we unveil the winners, I would also like to extend a heartfelt thanks to our 38 judges, who collectively contributed nearly 2,000 volunteer hours. Their hard work and expertise were critical to ensuring a rigorous evaluation process."
2024 British Business Awards Winners:
Innovation Award
- sponsored by The University of Manchester China Centre
Smiths Group
Sustainability Award
- sponsored by the University of Nottingham Ningbo China
Smiths Group
Social Impact Award
- sponsored by ASCEND IT
Reckitt China
Education Partnership Award
- sponsored by The British Council
University of Nottingham Ningbo China
Business Partnership Award
- sponsored by GE5 Education
Wellington College China
Chinese UK Alumnus Award
- sponsored by BritCham Shanghai
Yinpeng Bao
OxSyns Biotech
Inspiring Leadership Award
- sponsored by BritCham Shanghai
Capt. Simon Hibberd
S. B. Submarine Systems Company Limited
Outstanding Contribution to the UK Award
- sponsored by BritCham Shanghai & China Chamber of Commerce in the UK
Agricultural Bank of China London Branch
British Company of the Year Award
- sponsored by Smiths Group
[Large Company]
Jaguar Land Rover (China) Investment Co., Ltd.
[Medium Company]
Silverstream Technologies (Shanghai) Limited
[Small Company]
The Hutong Education
The Gala Ceremony was also graced by Matt Burney CMG, British Consul-General, Shanghai, Sohail Shaikh, British Deputy Trade Commissioner for China, Cat Sinclair-Jones, Director East China, British Council, Peter Burnett OBE, BBS, CEO, China Britain Business Council. They were joined by representatives from British and Chinese governments, businesses, and media organisations, alongside over 330 distinguished guests. The event was chaired byJasmine Pang, Director of European Affairs at Phoenix TV.
2024 Awards are supported by the Department for Business and Trade (DBT), the British Council, China-Britain Business Council (CBBC), Scottish Development International, Invest Northern Ireland, and the Chinese Chamber of Commerce in the UK. For more information, please visit www.britishbusinessawards.org
