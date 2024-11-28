British Chamber of Commerce Shanghai: 2024 British Business Awards winners announced in Shanghai

Championing innovation, impact and business excellence across China

SHANGHAI, Nov. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- After months of rigorous applications and judging, the winners of the 2024 British Business Awards were announced during the Gala Ceremony on 22nd November at the Kerry Hotel Pudong, Shanghai.

Organised by the British Chambers of Commerce across China, the biennial awards celebrate outstanding achievements and highlight the vital contributions of businesses and individuals fostering strong economic ties between the UK and China. Featuring nine categories, the 2024 Awards drew 110 impressive submissions from a wide range of industries. More than 50 outstanding businesses and individuals were shortlisted during the first-round judging. The newly introduced online voting element garnered nearly 1.16 million public views, further amplifying the reach and engagement of this momentum occasion.

Dame Caroline Wilson DCMG, British Ambassador to China, said: "Business is a cornerstone of the UK-China relationship, and the British Business Awards are a testimony to British companies' significant contribution to China's development. Their achievements, successes and thriving eco-system also help drive economic growth and innovation in the UK."

Kirsten Johnston, Chair of the 2024 British Business Awards, shared in her welcome remarks: "The British Business Awards, now in their 16th year, reflect the unwavering commitment of both British and Chinese businesses to driving progress, fostering collaboration, and making a lasting impact on our economies and societies. As we unveil the winners, I would also like to extend a heartfelt thanks to our 38 judges, who collectively contributed nearly 2,000 volunteer hours. Their hard work and expertise were critical to ensuring a rigorous evaluation process."

2024 British Business Awards Winners:

Innovation Award

- sponsored by The University of Manchester China Centre

Smiths Group

Sustainability Award

- sponsored by the University of Nottingham Ningbo China

Smiths Group

Social Impact Award

- sponsored by ASCEND IT

Reckitt China

Education Partnership Award

- sponsored by The British Council

University of Nottingham Ningbo China

Business Partnership Award

- sponsored by GE5 Education

Wellington College China

Chinese UK Alumnus Award

- sponsored by BritCham Shanghai

Yinpeng Bao

OxSyns Biotech

Inspiring Leadership Award

- sponsored by BritCham Shanghai

Capt. Simon Hibberd

S. B. Submarine Systems Company Limited

Outstanding Contribution to the UK Award

- sponsored by BritCham Shanghai & China Chamber of Commerce in the UK

Agricultural Bank of China London Branch

British Company of the Year Award

- sponsored by Smiths Group

[Large Company]

Jaguar Land Rover (China) Investment Co., Ltd.

[Medium Company]

Silverstream Technologies (Shanghai) Limited

[Small Company]

The Hutong Education

The Gala Ceremony was also graced by Matt Burney CMG, British Consul-General, Shanghai, Sohail Shaikh, British Deputy Trade Commissioner for China, Cat Sinclair-Jones, Director East China, British Council, Peter Burnett OBE, BBS, CEO, China Britain Business Council. They were joined by representatives from British and Chinese governments, businesses, and media organisations, alongside over 330 distinguished guests. The event was chaired byJasmine Pang, Director of European Affairs at Phoenix TV.

2024 Awards are supported by the Department for Business and Trade (DBT), the British Council, China-Britain Business Council (CBBC), Scottish Development International, Invest Northern Ireland, and the Chinese Chamber of Commerce in the UK. For more information, please visit www.britishbusinessawards.org

