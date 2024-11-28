First North Denmark: Q-Interline A/S - admission to trading of new shares

New shares in Q-Interline A/S will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark as per 2 December 2024. The new shares are issued due to a directed issue. ISIN: DK0061677135 -------------------------------------------------- Name: Q-Interline -------------------------------------------------- Number of shares before change: 16,589,861 shares -------------------------------------------------- Change: 1,538,462 shares -------------------------------------------------- Number of shares after change: 18,128,323 shares -------------------------------------------------- Price: DKK 6.50 -------------------------------------------------- Face value: DKK 0.08 -------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 238377 -------------------------------------------------- Short name: QINTER -------------------------------------------------- For further information, please call Certified Adviser, Norden CEF A/S