ILUS International Inc.: ILUS Announces Completion of QIND Acquisition by Fusion Fuel (NASDAQ_ HTOO)

NEW YORK, Nov. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ilustrato Pictures International Inc. (OTC: ILUS) ("ILUS" or the "Company"), a diversified holding company, is pleased to announce the successful completion of the previously disclosed Stock Purchase Agreement with Fusion Fuel Green PLC (NASDAQ: HTOO) ("Fusion Fuel") and certain other shareholders of Quality Industrial Corp. (OTC: QIND) ("QIND"). Under this agreement, Fusion Fuel has acquired a 69.36% stake in QIND.

On November 26, 2024, all material closing conditions were satisfied, and ILUS delivered the necessary documentation to its transfer agent to finalize the share transfer to Fusion Fuel. Concurrently, Fusion Fuel's transfer agent has been instructed to issue its Ordinary and Preferred Shares as consideration to ILUS.

As part of the transaction, ILUS receives a combination of ordinary shares and convertible preferred shares in Fusion Fuel. Upon conversion of these preferred shares, subject to Fusion Fuel's shareholder approval and successful clearance of an initial listing application with Nasdaq, ILUS will hold a 55.38% stake in Fusion Fuel on an as-converted, fully diluted basis.

Transformative Milestone for ILUS

Commenting on the transaction, ILUS CEO Nicolas Link stated: "We are pleased to confirm the closing of this transformative transaction, which sets the stage for the next phase of ILUS's growth. We believe QIND's integration into Nasdaq-listed Fusion Fuel will accelerate its development and create significant value for all stakeholders. This transaction also lays the foundation for Emergency Response Technologies (OTC: SAML) to follow a similar trajectory and for ILUS itself to evolve into a resilient and diversified mini-conglomerate."

Fusion Fuel: A Leader in Green and Industrial Energy Solutions

Fusion Fuel, a leader in energy engineering and advisory services, specializes in green hydrogen and industrial gas solutions. With the acquisition of QIND, Fusion Fuel has expanded its portfolio to include the design, supply, installation, and maintenance of energy systems, as well as the transportation and distribution of liquefied petroleum gas. The Company's services cater to a broad range of industries, including commercial buildings, heavy industries, mixed-use developments, and the food service sector.

As Fusion Fuel continues to innovate in the renewable energy space, this acquisition reinforces its commitment to advancing the global energy transition through sustainable and reliable energy solutions.

About ILUS

Ilustrato Pictures International Inc. (OTC: ILUS) is a diversified holding company focused on acquiring and growing businesses in sectors such as industrial, renewable energy, and emergency response technologies. The Company is dedicated to creating long-term value for its shareholders by strategically positioning itself as a leader in high-growth markets.

For further information on ILUS, please see its communication channels:

Website: https://ilus-group.com

Twitter: @ILUS_INTL

Email: IR@Ilus-Group.com

Source: ILUS

