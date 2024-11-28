Tesla's stock has demonstrated remarkable performance in 2024, recording a significant 34% increase since the beginning of the year. The momentum gained particular strength following the US election, with shares climbing from $242 to approximately $333, marking a 37% surge. This impressive rally has been primarily driven by speculative interest in the company's artificial intelligence initiatives, including its robotaxi program and the Optimus humanoid robot project. However, market observers remain cautious about these developments, questioning whether these ventures can justify the company's trillion-dollar market capitalization aspirations.

Analysts Project Potential Downturn

The consensus among 34 market analysts suggests a considerable downside risk, with an average price target of $233.67, approximately 30% below current trading levels. This conservative outlook stems from skepticism regarding Tesla's technological capabilities, particularly in achieving full autonomous driving capabilities and the near-term deployment of robotaxis. Despite the company's positive third-quarter performance, posting earnings of $0.68 per share and a 7.85% year-over-year revenue increase, analysts maintain their reserved stance on the stock's valuation.

