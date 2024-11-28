Anzeige
Donnerstag, 28.11.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 677 internationalen Medien
Die größte Bedrohung für Hightech - Milliarden-Chance für Anleger!
0,6150,64511:20
28.11.2024
Zoomlion Showcases Groundbreaking Machinery and Smart Solutions at bauma CHINA 2024

Finanznachrichten News

SHANGHAI, Nov. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 26, Zoomlion launched its participation in this year's Bauma CHINA in Shanghai with the themed exhibition "Greener Development, Brighter Future." The event, attended by Zoomlion's Chairman and CEO Zhan Chunxin, along with the company's senior management team, marks Zoomlion's largest exhibition to date at bauma CHINA.

The company is showcasing over 70 products and solutions spanning nine major categories at bauma CHINA, including mobile cranes, concrete machinery, construction hoisting machinery, earthmoving machinery, mining machinery, MEWPs, foundation equipment, industrial vehicles and new construction materials.

Zoomlion's exhibition area at bauma CHINA 2024

Among the highlights has been the unveiling of the world's tallest self-propelled telescopic MEWP, standing at an impressive 82 meters. Commenting on the achievement, a Zoomlion representative said, this is the third time Zoomlion's intelligent MEWP has set a world record, after previously achieving heights of 68 and 72 meters. The largest-tonnage distributed electric crawler crane, the longest boom new-energy pump truck, the first hybrid mining vehicle and other cutting-edge high-end products also impressed visitors.

Zoomlion's multi-scenario solutions for smart construction sites are on display at bauma CHINA in the dynamic demonstration zone. The demonstration features fully electric, driverless construction equipment - an excavator, a skid-steer loader, and an articulated boom MEWP - showcasing their capability for integrated autonomous operations through Zoomlion's proprietary solutions.

Zoomlion's green driverless equipment on display at bauma CHINA 2024

Zoomlion also provides tailored smart construction solutions for specific scenarios. For example, in mining, its subsidiary Zvalley offers an integrated intelligent mines solution featuring autonomous trucks and remote-controlled operations. Additional displays have included digitized lifting products, advanced commercial smart lifting systems, digital concreate-specific products and autonomous tower crane solutions, painting a comprehensive picture of construction machinery's evolution from tools to intelligent decision-making systems, to exhibition visitors.

At bauma CHINA, Zoomlion has not only showcased its bestselling domestic products but also unveiled customized solutions for major international markets. Highlights have included the third-generation Australian truck mixer, a 38-meter truck pump tailored for Western Europe, four next-generation foundation equipment models, and 10 series of compact earthmoving equipment highly favored by international clients, highlighting Zoomlion's latest achievements in overseas research and development as well as manufacturing.

On the first day alone, clients from Australia, Latin America, Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and Europe signed agreements with Zoomlion. These deals encompassed sales of mobile crane, concrete machinery, construction hoisting machinery, earthmoving machinery, and MEWPs, among others. Zoomlion also engaged in in-depth discussions with international financial institutions.

During the exhibition, Zoomlion has also hosted the event of "Zoomlion Impressions: Hunan Highlights", inviting over 300 international clients to travel by charter flight to Changsha. At Zoomlion's Smart Industrial City, the world's largest and most diverse integrated machinery manufacturing base, clients have experienced the marvels of cutting-edge Chinese intelligent manufacturing.

As a flagship event in the global construction industry, bauma CHINA is renowned for highlighting technological advancements and establishing industry trends. Zoomlion is capitalizing on this platform to collaborate with international counterparts, shaping the future of the sector and promoting an innovative ecosystem. Additionally, Zoomlion is committed to leading the charge towards a new era marked by comprehensive intelligence, full digitalization, enhanced sustainability, and greater globalization, all aimed at creating a more sustainable world.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2569252/Zoomlion_s_exhibition_area_bauma_CHINA_2024.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2569253/Zoomlion_s_green_driverless_equipment_display_bauma_CHINA_2024.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/zoomlion-showcases-groundbreaking-machinery-and-smart-solutions-at-bauma-china-2024-302318217.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
