Jupiter Green Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 28

28 November 2024

The Company announces the following unaudited estimates as at Valuation 27 November 2024

Total Assets Excluding current year income and expenses £48.980million Including current year income and expenses £49.212million Net asset value per Ordinary share (undiluted) Excluding current year income and expenses 258.12p Including current year income and expenses 259.34p Net asset value per Ordinary share (diluted) Excluding current year income and expenses 258.62p Including current year income and expenses 259.73p

A monthly fact sheet and copies of the company's most recent interim and full annual reports and accounts are available for download from http://www.jupiteram.com/JGC and on request from the email address below.



Enquiries:

Nick Black

Director - Investment Trusts

Jupiter Asset Management Limited, Company Secretary

investmentcompanies@jupiteram.com

020 3817 1000