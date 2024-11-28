Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: CORRECTION: Investeringsforeningen Wealth Invest - merger of sub-fund

Correction of headline The merger below will take effect on Nasdaq Copenhagen. The last day of trading UCITS-shares in the discontinuing sub-fund is 5 December 2024. Discontinuing sub-fund DK0060585909 -------------------------------------------------- Name: Wealth Invest CT EM Aktier -------------------------------------------------- Last day of trading: 5. december 2024 -------------------------------------------------- Short name: WEICTA -------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 271606 -------------------------------------------------- Continuing sub-fund DK0060561645 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Name: Wealth Invest Metropolis Globale Aktier ---------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: WEIMGA ---------------------------------------------------------------- Unchanged orderbook ID: 271608 ---------------------------------------------------------------- For further information please contact: Surveillance, tel. (+45) 33 93 33 66