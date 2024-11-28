Anzeige
Donnerstag, 28.11.2024
28.11.2024 12:34 Uhr
Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Investeringsforeningen Wealth Invest - merger of sub-fund

GlobeNewswire
The merger below will take effect on Nasdaq Copenhagen. The last day of trading
UCITS-shares in the discontinuing sub-fund is 5 December 2024. 


Discontinuing sub-fund DK0060585909       
--------------------------------------------------
Name:          Wealth Invest CT EM Aktier
--------------------------------------------------
Last day of trading:  5. december 2024     
--------------------------------------------------
Short name:       WEICTA          
--------------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:      271606          
--------------------------------------------------


Continuing sub-fund   DK0060561645              
----------------------------------------------------------------
Name:          Wealth Invest Metropolis Globale Aktier
----------------------------------------------------------------
Short name:       WEIMGA                 
----------------------------------------------------------------
Unchanged orderbook ID: 271608                 
----------------------------------------------------------------

For further information please contact: Surveillance, tel. (+45) 33 93 33 66
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
