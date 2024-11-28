Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 28.11.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 677 internationalen Medien
Die größte Bedrohung für Hightech - Milliarden-Chance für Anleger!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire
28.11.2024 12:34 Uhr
77 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Investeringsforeningen BankInvest - merger of sub-fund

Finanznachrichten News
The merger below will take effect on Nasdaq Copenhagen. The last day of trading
UCITS-shares in the discontinuing sub-fund is 5 December 2024. 



Discontinuing sub-fund DK0060585909       
--------------------------------------------------
Name:          Wealth Invest CT EM Aktier
--------------------------------------------------
Last day of trading:  5. december 2024     
--------------------------------------------------
Short name:       WEICTA          
--------------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:      271606          
--------------------------------------------------



Continuing sub-fund   DK0060561645              
----------------------------------------------------------------
Name:          Wealth Invest Metropolis Globale Aktier
----------------------------------------------------------------
Short name:       WEIMGA                 
----------------------------------------------------------------
Unchanged orderbook ID: 271608                 
----------------------------------------------------------------





For further information please contact: Surveillance, tel. (+45) 33 93 33 66
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
5 heiße Wetten für den Jahresendspurt!
Nach dem unerwartet schnellen Ende der US-Wahlen mit dem Sieg des republikanischen Kandidaten Donald Trump fackelten die Aktien- und Krypto- Märkte ein wahres Kursfeuerwerk ab und bliesen zur Jahresendrallye.

Im aktuellen kostenlosen Report beleuchten wir 5 aussichtsreiche Unternehmen, die das Fundament besitzen, in den nächsten Monaten den breiten Markt zu schlagen.

Seien Sie dabei!

Fordern Sie jetzt unseren brandneuen neuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche Aktien aufgrund ihrer Bewertung sowie charttechnischen Situation das Potenzial zu einer Outperformance besitzen.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.