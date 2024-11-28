BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The British pound strengthened against other major currencies in the European session on Thursday.The pound rose to 3-day highs of 0.8324 against the euro and 1.1200 against the Swiss franc, from early lows of 0.8339 and 1.1179, respectively.Against the U.S. dollar and the yen, the pound edged up to 1.2674 and 192.47 from early lows of 1.2645 and 191.61, respectively.If the pound extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 0.82 against the euro, 1.13 against the franc, 1.29 against the greenback and 198.00 against the yen.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX