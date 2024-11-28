Precision Nutrition Market worth $12.89 Billion By 2029 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Nov. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The precision nutrition market is estimated at USD 6.09 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 12.89 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 16.2% from 2024 to 2029, according to a report published by MarketsandMarkets.

The precision nutrition market is so fast growing because of the emergent demand by consumers for personal health solutions, genomic and microbiome research breakthroughs, and increased chronic disease prevalence. Advanced AI and data analytics innovations are also allowing for the development of customized dietary and supplement advice to make personalized nutrition more accessible and action-orientated. The market is also expanding owing to increased focus on preventive healthcare and surging numbers of at-home test kits and digital platforms. Further, rising investments in research and the adoption of precision nutrition within corporate wellness programs, healthcare strategies, and fitness initiatives are driving the market forward. With growing awareness about nutrition, which affects the overall well-being, it can be expected that the market of precision nutrition would expand further to serve the requirements of diverse consumers in a global perspective.

The genomics and multi-omics segment hold the highest market share in the service type segment of the precision nutrition market.

Genomics and multi-omics, hold the market share. Genomics-proteomics-metabolomics-microbiomics are technologies that create nearly unique recommendations for diet with depth in understanding genetic predispositions, metabolic functions, and gut microbiome interactions. This modern strategy expands the efficiency of nutrition policies in healthcare, wellness, and food sectors because of the acceptance and implementation in all sectors. Genomics and multi-omics are core in establishing the concept of precision nutrition as the demand for personal wellness persists among consumers.

The vitamins segment holds highest share in the supplement segment in precision nutrition market during the forecasted period 2024-2029.

Vitamins hold the largest share of the precision nutrition market because they address individual nutritional deficiencies and overall health needs. Vitamin-based supplements have gained widespread acceptance because of their genetic, lifestyle, and health-specific makeup; this has led them to form a significant component of any personalized nutrition program. Customers require personalized treatments to enhance immunity, energy levels, and their metabolic health. Their dominance in the precision nutrition market is cemented, as well by advances in diagnostics, including multi-omics technologies, making recommendations of vitamin intake very precise.

Based on region, Europe has a significant share in the precision nutrition market.

Europe accounts for a significant market share in the precision nutrition market, mainly due to highly developed healthcare infrastructure, acumen among consumers about tailormade health solutions, and considerable government research support for genomics and nutrition. This geographic region features robust presence of biotechnology companies and universities that drive innovation in precision nutrition-related technologies such as dieting based on DNA profiling and microbiome analysis. Rising demand for customized wellness programs and an increasing incidence of chronic diseases have accelerated the adoption of precision nutrition solutions. Growth hubs in the key countries-Germany, the UK, and France among others-will further shore up Europe's position in this market.

The report profiles key players such as Viome Life Sciences, Inc. (US), Prenetics Global Limited (China), ZOE Limited (UK), myDNA Life Australia Pty Ltd. (Australia), 23andMe, Inc. (US), DayTwo Inc (US), Nutrigenomix (Canada), Genesis Healthcare Co. (Japan), AMILI (Singapore), and SelfDecode (US).

