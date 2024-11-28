BlackRock American Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
LONDON, United Kingdom, November 28
NET ASSET VALUE
BLACKROCK AMERICAN INCOME TRUST PLC
549300WWOCXSC241W468
The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock American Income Trust PLC at close of business on 27 November 2024 were:
228.64p Capital only
228.66p Including current year income XD
Notes:
1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.
2. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.
3. Following the share buyback of 10,000 ordinary shares on 27th November 2024, the Company has 70,295,325 Ordinary Shares in issue, excluding 30,065,980 shares which are held in Treasury.
