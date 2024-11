By request of the issuer, as from November 29, 2024, the following instruments listed on OSL Leverage Certificates will change market segment to OSL Leverage Certificates Extend E ISIN Long Name ------------------------------------------ NO0013395509 bull resources x5 nordnet n1 ------------------------------------------ For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance Stockholm on telephone +46 8 405 72 80 or iss@nasdaq.com.