ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italy's producer prices increased in October after falling in the previous month, data from the statistical office ISTAT showed on Thursday.Producer prices posted a monthly increase of 0.7 percent after a 0.6 percent fall in September, which was the first fall in five months.The overall upward trend was mainly driven by a 2.5 percent rise in energy costs. Prices for consumer goods grew 0.3 percent, while those for the intermediate goods dropped by 0.1 percent.Prices in the domestic market rose 1.0 percent, and those in the foreign market increased by 0.4 percent.On a yearly basis, producer prices fell 2.8 percent after a 2.0 percent decline in the previous month. Prices have been falling since April last year.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX