Donnerstag, 28.11.2024
Die größte Bedrohung für Hightech - Milliarden-Chance für Anleger!
WKN: 885287 | ISIN: GB0001738615 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
CAPITAL GEARING TRUST PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CAPITAL GEARING TRUST PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
28.11.2024 15:43 Uhr
51 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Finanznachrichten News

Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. - Director/PDMR Shareholding

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 28

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Karl Sternberg

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Non-executive Director

b)

Initial notification /Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c.

b)

LEI

213800T2PJTPVF1UGW53

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary 25p shares

GB0001738615

b)

Nature of the transaction

Acquisition of shares

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

4,786.00 pence per share

418

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

418 ordinary 25p shares

4,786.00 pence per share

e)

Date of the transaction

27 November 2024

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange (XLON)

Name of authorised official of issuer responsible for making notification:

Alison Vincent, for and on behalf of Frostrow Capital LLP

Company Secretary to Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c.


