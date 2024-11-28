Anzeige
Donnerstag, 28.11.2024
GlobeNewswire
28.11.2024 15:58 Uhr
Jasinskio 14 project, UAB bond public offering

Finanznachrichten News
From November 29, 2024, 10:00 EET Jasinskio 14, UAB bonds (ISIN code
LT0000411241) public offer subscription process is launched. The Subscription
process closing date is December 12, 2024, 13:00 EET. 

Up to 8 000 bonds are being publicly offered to investors in Latvia, Estonia
and Lithuania. The offer price is 1000 EUR per one bond which is equal to the
nominal value of a bond. Minimum investment amount is 1 bond, or 1000 EUR. The
interest rate of the bonds will be set within the range of 10.00 to 11.00 per
cent per annum upon expiration of the subscription period. The bonds will be
registered in the Nasdaq CSD under the ISIN code LT0000411241. 

The Subscription Offer will be carried out using the Stock Exchange Trading
system. 

Market: VSE Equities IPO (Genium INET trading system)
Order books (LT0000411241):
JASIPO10 for 10.00% annual coupon

JASIPO105 for 10.50% annual coupon

JASIPO11 for 11.00% annual coupon

The auction period during which the order collection will take place is:
November 29, 2024 from 10:00 until 16:00;

November 30 - December 11, 2024 from 09:00 until 16:00;
December 12, 2024 from 09:00 until 13:00*.
*Subscription order collection deadline might differ depending on the
investor's chosen bank. Investors should contact their broker concerning the
specific order collection deadline. 
Settlement date: December 16, 2024.

All Nasdaq Vilnius Members, having access to Genium INET trading system may
participate in the offering by submitting orders on their own account or on
behalf of their clients. 

Retail investor wishing to submit a subscription order must contact their
brokerage company. 

Auction rules and Information document are available as attachments.



Nasdaq Baltic
Transaction Services
+370 525 31462 (Vilnius)
+371 672 12431 (Riga)
+372 640 8800 (Tallinn)
http://www.nasdaqbaltic.com/



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1262885
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
