28.11.2024 11:17 Uhr
UAB Partnerystes projektai keturi financial statements for the 9-month period ended 30 September 2024



UAB Partnerystes projektai keturi ("the Issuer") has issued the unaudited financial statements for the 9-month period ended 30 September 2024. The attached Compliance Certificate confirms that the Notes comply with their Terms & Conditions.

On 28 October the Issuer has redeemed 50% of the aggregate principal amount of the Notes and paid semi-annual interest. We remind the Noteholders that on 28 April 2025, there is a Voluntary redemption at the option of the Issuer (section 7.3 under the Terms & Conditions) for the remaining part of Notes.

On behalf of the Issuer:
Gediminas Tamašauskas
Head of Capital Markets


