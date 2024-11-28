UAB Partnerystes projektai keturi financial statements for the 9-month period ended 30 September 2024

UAB Partnerystes projektai keturi ("the Issuer") has issued the unaudited financial statements for the 9-month period ended 30 September 2024. The attached Compliance Certificate confirms that the Notes comply with their Terms & Conditions.

On 28 October the Issuer has redeemed 50% of the aggregate principal amount of the Notes and paid semi-annual interest. We remind the Noteholders that on 28 April 2025, there is a Voluntary redemption at the option of the Issuer (section 7.3 under the Terms & Conditions) for the remaining part of Notes.

On behalf of the Issuer:

Gediminas Tamašauskas

Head of Capital Markets