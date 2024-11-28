Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 28.11.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 677 internationalen Medien
Die größte Bedrohung für Hightech - Milliarden-Chance für Anleger!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
28.11.2024 14:13 Uhr
23 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Company announcement no 21 2024 Q3 2024 Idavang

Finanznachrichten News

Interim Report Q3 2024
EBITDA fixed herd prices (FHP) for Q3 2024 decreased to 10.042 mEUR (Q3 2023: 13.663 kEUR), corresponding to an EBITDA margin FHP of 29.1% (Q3 2023: 36.3%). The quarterly EBITDA in Q3 2024 decreased by 3.621 kEUR (compared to Q3 2023). Mainly driven by negative effect by prices being, feed prices EUR -0,3m and sales prices EUR -3,5m.

Feed prices in Q3 2024 were 267 EUR/T (compared to 261 EUR/T Q3 2023), which equals a loss on feed of EUR 0,3m.

The herd valuation in Q2 decreased by 1.430 kEUR (compared to 30.06.2024). The increase is driven by decreasing price in EU, whereas RU increased.

Net interest-bearing debt (NIBD) decreased to EUR 22.7m end Q3 2024, being. Idavang has 14 months left of the EUR 75m bond duration, hence having very stable financing. NIBD split is -10,7 mEUR in Russia (only bank deposit and no debt) and 33,4 mEUR in Denmark/Lithuania (see details in appendix). Outstanding bonds net equals 34,8 mEUR 30th September 2024.

In 2024 Russia has paid EUR 1,3m dividend from January to September, and additional 0,1 mEUR in October.

In December 2023 Company Announcement no 19/2023 was published, where a potential buyer was rejected by the Russian authorities. The Board of Directors and Executive Board of Idavang are taking the reasons for rejecting the previous buyer into account in the ongoing strategic review of Idavang's Russia business. We continue evaluating the different strategic options for the future of Idavang's Russian business, including a potential sale of the business.

No conclusion of the process has been reached, at the date of signing submitting this interim report.


© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Treibt Nvidias KI-Boom den Uranpreis?
In einer Welt, in der künstliche Intelligenz zunehmend zum Treiber technologischer Fortschritte wird, rückt auch der Energiebedarf, der für den Betrieb und die Weiterentwicklung von KI-Systemen erforderlich ist, in den Fokus.

Nvidia, ein Vorreiter auf dem Gebiet der KI, steht im Zentrum dieser Entwicklung. Mit steigender Nachfrage nach leistungsfähigeren KI-Anwendungen steigt auch der Bedarf an Energie. Uran, als Schlüsselkomponente für die Energiegewinnung in Kernkraftwerken, könnte dadurch einen neuen Stellenwert erhalten.

Dieser kostenlose Report beleuchtet, wie der KI-Boom potenziell den Uranmarkt beeinflusst und stellt drei aussichtsreiche Unternehmen vor, die von diesen Entwicklungen profitieren könnten und echtes Rallyepotenzial besitzen

Handeln Sie Jetzt!

Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen Spezialreport an und profitieren Sie von der steigenden Nachfrage, der den Uranpreis auf neue Höchststände treiben könnte.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.