Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 28.11.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 677 internationalen Medien
Die größte Bedrohung für Hightech - Milliarden-Chance für Anleger!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
28.11.2024 17:43 Uhr
138 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Bybit x Block Scholes Derivatives Report: ETH Outperforms BTC

Finanznachrichten News

DUBAI, UAE, Nov. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bybit, the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, in collaboration with Blocks Scholes, released the latest weekly derivatives analytics report and uncovered signals indicating ETH's rise above BTC in the past week.

Bybit x Block Scholes Derivatives Report: ETH Outperforms BTC

Fueled by news of current U.S. SEC Chair Gary Gensler's departure at the end of the Biden administration's term, ETH performance has positively surprised investors. In particular, open interest in ETH perpetual has been on the rise. Several large-cap altcoins also benefited from Gensler's announcement, anticipating less scrutiny upcoming January.

Key Insights:

ETH outperformed BTC in open interest: Perpetual swap data has seen a gradual decline in BTC open interest while ETH contracts increased. ETH has also been taking a bigger share of daily trading volumes in the past 6-month time frame despite an overall slower market this week. The optimism could be attributed to hopeful investors' expectation of a more crypto-friendly SEC Chair after Gensler's last day on Jan. 20, 2025.

BTC price in retreat: BTC price's ebbing from the $100K mark has flattened the ATM volatility term structure, with short-tenor options dipping below 60%. This mirrors a pattern observed since the U.S. election. Lower realized volatility explains the drop, while open interest in calls and puts remains unchanged, demands for short-term options this week have stagnated.

ETH options - bullish sentiment in moderation: ETH options show slightly more bullish sentiment than BTC options. Markets have recalibrated after the post-election high, but call options remain in the lead in both trading volumes and open interests.

Access the Full Report:

Read the full report in context here.

Bybit / TheCryptoArk /BybitResearch

About Bybit

Bybit is the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, serving over 50 million users. Established in 2018, Bybit provides a professional platform where crypto investors and traders can find an ultra-fast matching engine, 24/7 customer service, and multilingual community support. Bybit is a proud partner of Formula One's reigning Constructors' and Drivers' champions: the Oracle Red Bull Racing team.

For more details about Bybit, please visit Bybit Press

For media inquiries, please contact: media@bybit.com

For more information, please visit: https://www.bybit.com

For updates, please follow: Bybit's Communities and Social Media

Discord | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | Reddit | Telegram | TikTok | X | Youtube

Bybit Logo

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2569395/Bybit_x_Block_Scholes_Derivatives_Report_ETH_Outperforms_BTC.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2267288/Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/bybit-x-block-scholes-derivatives-report-eth-outperforms-btc-302318387.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Treibt Nvidias KI-Boom den Uranpreis?
In einer Welt, in der künstliche Intelligenz zunehmend zum Treiber technologischer Fortschritte wird, rückt auch der Energiebedarf, der für den Betrieb und die Weiterentwicklung von KI-Systemen erforderlich ist, in den Fokus.

Nvidia, ein Vorreiter auf dem Gebiet der KI, steht im Zentrum dieser Entwicklung. Mit steigender Nachfrage nach leistungsfähigeren KI-Anwendungen steigt auch der Bedarf an Energie. Uran, als Schlüsselkomponente für die Energiegewinnung in Kernkraftwerken, könnte dadurch einen neuen Stellenwert erhalten.

Dieser kostenlose Report beleuchtet, wie der KI-Boom potenziell den Uranmarkt beeinflusst und stellt drei aussichtsreiche Unternehmen vor, die von diesen Entwicklungen profitieren könnten und echtes Rallyepotenzial besitzen

Handeln Sie Jetzt!

Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen Spezialreport an und profitieren Sie von der steigenden Nachfrage, der den Uranpreis auf neue Höchststände treiben könnte.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.